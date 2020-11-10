DALLAS — Tyler Legacy's Nick Knight qualified for the state cross country meet with a fifth-place finish and a time of 15:22 at the Class 6A Region II meet on Tuesday.
Other Legacy finishers were Noah Hall, 52nd; Iain Salter, 67th; Aaron Smith, 68th; Alex Asad, 84th; Brady Filla, 106th; and Luke Pearson, 128th.
Legacy girls runners were Gertrude Lamb, 30th; Sarah Hamlin, 66th; Celeste Dominguez, 107th; Karen Molina, 122nd; and Rissa Pittman, 124th.
The state meet will be Nov. 24 at Old Settler's Park in Round Rock.