Tyler Legacy senior Iain Salter finished second among 161 runners on Saturday in the Waxahachie Woodhouse Cross Country Invitational at Lakeview Camp in Waxahachie.
Salter had a personal best time of 15 minutes and 59.9 seconds in the 5,000-meter run. Andrew Mullen of Coppell won the meet (15:33.3). Lorenzo Pelusi of Mansfield was third (16:02.9).
Lady Raider Gertrude Lamb led her team with a 15th-place finish with a time of 19:16.7. There were 141 runners in the girls division.
Canyon Randall’s Cameron McConnell won the girls meet with a clocking of 17:44.6. She was followed by Bellaire Episcopal’s Kat Kwiatkowski (17:50.0) and Klein Cain’s Felicity Hamilton (18:02.3).
Other Red Raiders runners were: 41, Luke Pearson (17:21.5); 65, Iesu Agapito (17:48.4); 76, Michael Peveto (18:02.4); 93, Brady Fila (18:29.0); and 124, Miller East (19:29.6).
Coppell won the boys meet with 54 points, followed by Mansfield (75) and Mansfield Legacy (106). Tyler Legacy finished 10th with 260 points. There were 22 teams in the boys division.
Other top Lady Raiders were: 65, Hewan Knight (21:18.3); 66, Mila Teuber (21:19.6); 101, Celeste Dominguez (23:25.1); 106, Alexandra Rodriguez (23:56.9); 107, Marina Nance (23:57.0)
The Lady Raiders finished 12th with 311 points. Dallas Highland Park won the meet with 75 points, followed by Canyon Randall (89) and Bellaire Episcopal (98). There were 18 teams entered in the girls division.
“It was a good first race to kick off the season,” Legacy coach Dennis Teuber said.
Legacy is scheduled to compete at the Kaufman meet on Friday.
CLASS 4A-1A MEET (5,000-Meters)In the boys division, Mabank finished third with 119 points and Mineola was ninth with 189 points. Killeen Ellison won with 15 points, followed by Waxahachie Life (74). There were 12 teams entered.
Killeen Ellison had the top three runners — Aaron Crittenden (16:06.2); Ethan Carranza (17:37.0) and Hunter Cox (17:43.4).
Mabank runners included: 13, David Deathrage, 19:16.4; 14, Carter Dennie, 19:18.1; 25, Pablo Garcia, 25:20.9; 34, Esau Garcia, 21:01.8; and 49, Minh Nguyen, 22:12.0.
Mineola runners were: 30, Omar Perez, 20:41.8; 42, Alex Reyes, 21:25.4; 44, Tristan Wells, 21:44.1; 45, Cris Alejo, 21:57.6; 48, Fernal Ventura, 22:05.6; and 63, Moises Villela, 23:22.0.
CLASS 4A-1A MEET (3,200-Meters)Mineola was runner-up in the girls division with 64 points. Addison Trinity Christian won with 41 points. Wylie Prep was third with 67 points, followed by Mabank with 76 points.
Charzell William of Waxahachie Life won with a time of 13:19.8, followed by Arlington Newman International’s Graycee Graham (13:24.0) and Scurry-Rosser’s Addison Truly (13:49.0).
Mineola runners included: 8, Hannah Zoch, 14:17.8; 9, Kapri Riley 14:22.2; 15, Keilee Riley, 14:46.9; 34, Maria Delgadillo, 16:44.0; 38, Aubrey Weekly, 17:18.6;
Mabank runners were: 10, Sarah Garcia, 14:32.4; 16, Trista Etheridge, 14:58.5; 22, Felicity Torres, 15:18.0; 31, Gracie Hartsell, 16:25.3; 35, Camryn McDonald, 16:54.6;
