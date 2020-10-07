Gertrude Lamb, whose viral post helped spark the school name change from Robert E. Lee to Tyler Legacy, finished in first place in her race in the Lufkin Coke Invitational on Wednesday with a time of 19:19.1.
Hewan Knight (20:56.2) placed sixth for Legacy, followed by Faith Rivera (23:24.2) 21st, Karen Molina (25:13.4) 32nd, Celeste Dominguez (25:29.3) 33rd and Sarah Hamlin (26:12.0) 34th.
Legacy’s Nick Knight won the boys’ race with a time of 15:24.9.
Other Legacy finishers were Noah Hall (16:36.0) fourth, Alex Asad (17:32.0) 13th, Brady Fila (17:44.0) 14th, Luke Pearson (18:18.1) 23rd and Iesu Agapito (18:20.7) 24th.
In a separate varsity boys race, Whitehouse’s Lucas Baum placed 12th with a time of 18:42.5. Other Wildcats were Austin Green 44th, Preston Pountree 46th, Hayden Garred 50th, Jacob Steinbrecher 55th, Nicholai Dobbins 58th, Luke Milner 59th, Tyler Stephens 60th and Ben Snyder 62nd.
Whitehouse’s Ashley Smith finished 11th in her varsity girls race with a time of 24:45.6. Other Ladycats were Kylee Freeman 25th, Angelica Tarango 29th and Shanyn Gutierrez 30th.