Tyler Legacy had two top 10 finishes and had multiple runners set personal records in the Frisco ISD Cross Country Invitational on Saturday.
Iain Salter was sixth out of 172 runners in the boys race with a time of 15:52.44.
Trude Lamb was 10th out of 134 runners in a time of 19:04.40 in the girls race.
Other boys for Legacy were Luke Pearson, 60th, 17:30.42; Brady Filla, 80th, 17:52.54; Miller East, 92nd, 18:03.51; Iesu Agapito, 110th, 18:25.22; Kevin Avila Aguila, 122nd, 18:55.56; and Jonathan Rodriguez, 132nd, 19:16.41.
The Red Raiders were 12th out of 24 teams with Frisco Wakeland winning the meet.
Other girls for Legacy were Hewan Knight, 29th, 20:00.65; Mila Teuber, 52nd, 21:12.16; Marina Nance, 87th, 22:21.16; Alexandra Rodriguez, 94th, 22:42.91; and Talina Vargas, 117th, 24:25.66.
The Lady Raiders were ninth out of 16 teams with Highland Park winning the meet.
Legacy will be back in action Saturday at the Jacksonville Cross Country Invitational.