Tyler Legacy’s finished first out of 111 runners with a time of 16:05.01 Friday at the Kaufman Run with the Lions 5A-6A meet.
Gertrude Lamb was fifth overall out of 102 runners in the girls’ race with a time of 19:48.07.
Other finishers for the boys were Luke Pearson, 23rd, 17:46.57; Brady FIlla, 38th, 18:16.06; Iesu Agapito, 41st, 18:17.22; and Michael Peveto, 42nd, 18:20.69.
Other finishers for the girls were Mila Teuber, 23rd, 21:23.69; Hewan Knight, 25th, 21:40.75; Alexandra Rodriguez, 57th, 23:31.23; and Marina Nance, 57th, 23:31.84.