The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders won the Jacksonville Indian Express Invitational cross country meet on Saturday.
Trude Lamb won the race with a time of 19:55. Other Lady Raiders were 3rd overall Hewan Knight 21:11, 4th overall Mila Teuber 21:34, 9th overall Marina Nance 22:46 and 13th overall Alex Rodriguez 23:14.
Iain Salter won the boys’ race with a time of 16:54. Other Red Raiders were Brady Filla 5th 17:58, Iesu Agapito 13th 18:38, Miller East 14th 18:46 and Michael Peveto 15th 18:55.
The Legacy boys placed second as a team.
Jacksonville won the team title in the boys’ race.
In the small-school girls’ race, Palestine took first place, followed by Bullard, Douglass and Bishop Gorman.
Henderson won the small-school boys’ race. The Lions were followed by Bishop Gorman, Cumberland Academy, Douglass and Brook Hill.
Bullard’s Riley Roberts won the small-school girls’ race in a time of 13:47.
Henderson’s Andrew Morales won the small-school boys’ race in a time of 17:57.