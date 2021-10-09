The Tyler Legacy cross country team had its final non-district race on Thursday in the Wylie Dustin Rodriguez Invitational.
The girls placed seventh out of 11 teams.
There were 81 individual runners.
Trude Lamb was ninth with a time of 19:31; Hewan Knight 24th in 20:56.1; Mila Teuber 27th in a PR time of 21:02; Celeste Dominguez 43rd in a PR time of 22:14.4; Marina Nance 59th in 23:26.1; Karla Hernandez 60th in a PR time of 23:34.1; and Talina Vargas 61st in a time of 23:46.
The boys finished eighth out of 12 teams.
There were 104 individual runners.
Iain Salter was ninth with a time of 16:18.7; Brady Filla 40th in 17:35.5; Luke Pearson 44th in 17:46; Miller East 47th in a PR time of 17:58.1; Iesu Agapito 53rd in 18:13.9; Jonathan Rodriguez 65th in a PR time of 18:51.3; and Kevin Avila 69th in 19:10.3.
Legacy will compete in the District 10-6A Championships Friday at the Jesse Owens Athletic Complex in Dallas.