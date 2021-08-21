Bishop Gorman junior Isaac Natera captured first place in the Second Annual Bishop Gorman Colton Shieldes Memorial Invitational Cross Country Meet on Saturday at Faulkner Park in Tyler.
“(The meet) has been named for a Bishop Gorman alum, a former member of our cross country team, who passed away a few years ago,” Gorman coach Monica Natera Davis said. “Colton was such a proud member of the team and really treasured his teammates and all the memories they created during his time at Bishop Gorman. We are celebrating his life.”
Other schools that participated along with BG were: Arp, Athens Prep, Bullard, Bullard Brook Hill, Chapel Hill, Tyler King’s Academy, Palestine, Rusk and Shreveport (Louisiana) Force.
The Crusaders return next Saturday in the LeTourneau Twilight Relays in Longview.
