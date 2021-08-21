Bishop Gorman junior Isaac Natera captured first place in the Second Annual Bishop Gorman Colton Shieldes Memorial Invitational Cross Country Meet on Saturday at Faulkner Park in Tyler.
The Lady Crusaders, led by runner-up Maria Kariampuzha, won the team title.
“(The meet) has been named for a Bishop Gorman alum, a former member of our cross country team, who passed away a few years ago,” Gorman coach Monica Natera Davis said. “Colton was such a proud member of the team and really treasured his teammates and all the memories they created during his time at Bishop Gorman. We are celebrating his life.”
Along with Natera's first-place finish, teammate Will Vogler placed 10th. The Crusaders placed second overall.
Along with Kariampuzha placing second and three teammates were also in the top 10 — 4, Catherine McKnight; 7, Zoey Broaddus; and 10, Eva Meads.
Other schools that participated along with BG were: Arp, Athens Prep, Bullard, Bullard Brook Hill, Chapel Hill, Tyler King’s Academy, Palestine, Rusk and Shreveport (Louisiana) Force.
The Crusaders return next Saturday in the LeTourneau Twilight Relays in Longview.
