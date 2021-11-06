Athens senior Micah Swann won the Class 4A boys race at the UIL State Cross Country Championships Saturday at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.
Swann posted a time of 15:42.4.
Cumberland Academy’s Abel Solorio was also In the top 10 at No. 10 with a time of 16:05.6.
Pittsburg’s Jacob Berryhill was 13th in a time of 16:08.1. Swann’s brother, Hardy Swann, was 14th with a time of 16:16.0. Chapel Hill’s Emery Crayton followed in 15th with a time of 16:17.5. Palestine’s Jalbert Sandoval was 27th with a time of 16:38.8.
Tyler Legacy’s Iain Salter placed 115th in Class 6A with a time of 16:48.4.
Jacksonville’s Taylor Gutierrez placed 29th with a time of 19:07.6, and teammate Emily Martinez was 34th in the Class 5A girls race with a time of 19:12.5.
In the Class 4A girls race, Canton’s Graycee Wilson was 34th with a time of 12:19.4. Lufkin Hudson’s Kayleigh Wagnon was fifth with a time of 11:31.7.
White Oak’s Lizzy Still was 25th in Class 3A with a time of 12:28.9. Troup’s Marigold Hunter was 31st with a time of 12:36.5, and Edgewood’s Kaley Nicholson was 40th with a time of 12:45.7.
In Class 3A boys, Eustace finished second as a team. The Bulldogs had Ryan Porte place 11th and Trenton Porte place 12th.
Waskom’s David Magdaleno was 14th with a time of 16:38.3.
Martin’s Mill’s Mattie Burns was 18th in Class 2A girls with a time of 12.43.2. Malakoff Cross Roads’ Cassity Turner was 20th in a time of 12:44.4.
Tenaha’s Evan Plata was eighth in Class 2A with a time of 16:55.9, and Cushing’s Jose Garcia was 10th with a time of 17:05.7.