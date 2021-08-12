Crockett’s William Holcomb V won his first round match and is tied in the Round of 32 after weather halted play on Thursday in the 121st U.S. Amateur Golf Championship on the Oakmont Country Club course in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.
Holcomb, who plays at Sam Houston State and is the No. 59 seed, upset No. 6 Brad Reeves, of Woodbridge, California, 6-and-4 in the Round of 64 match in the morning.
The 2019 U.S. Amateur semifinalist is tied with No. 27 Devon Bling of Ridgecrest, California, after 14 holes in the second round match.
The Round of 32 is scheduled to resume on Friday morning.
The No. 1 seed, Mark Goetz, of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, lost the last four holes and the match to David Nyfjall, of Sweden, 1 up. Nyfjall’s 25-foot birdie putt clinched the come-from-behind win. A Northwestern University junior who is No. 200 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Nyfjall was on the 21st hole of his Round-of-32 match against Ricky Castillo when play was suspended. Castillo, of Yorba Linda, California, and a 2021 USA Walker Cup Team member, sent that match to extra holes with a 26-foot birdie putt on No. 18.
---
121st U.S. Amateur Championship
Thursday
At Oakmont Country Club
Oakmont, Pa.
Oakmont Yardage: 7,254 Par: 70
Upper Bracket
Round of 64
Upper Bracket
David Nyjfall, Sweden (143) def. Mark Goetz, Greensburg, Pa. (132), 1 up.
Ricky Castillo, Yorba Linda, Calif. (140) def. Donald Kay, San Diego, Calif. (140), 5 and 4.
John Marshall Butler, Louisville, Ky. (138) def. Henry Shimp, Charlotte, N.C. (142), 2 and 1.
Ross Steelman, Columbia, Mo. (138) def. Louis Dobbelaar, Australia (142), 2 and 1.
Jacob Bridgeman, Inman, S.C. (136) def. Jonathan Griz, Hilton Head Island, S.C. (142), 1 up.
Bo Jin, People’s Republic of China (139) def. Sam Murphy, Decatur, Ala. (141), 1 up.
Xavier Marcoux, Canada (137) def. Ollie Osborne, Reno, Nev. (142), 1 up.
Austin Greaser, Vandalia, Ohio (139) def Bo Andrews, Raleigh, N.C. (141), 2 an 1.
Travis Vick, Houston, Texas (135) def. Preston Summerhays, Scottsdale, Ariz. (142), 2 and 1.
Parker Coody, Plano, Texas (140) def. Jack Parker, Columbia, Mo. (140), 1 up.
Caleb Surratt, Indian Trail, N.C. (142) def. Caleb Hicks, Arlington, Texas (138), 3 and 2.
Jose Islas, Mexico (142) def. Mason Nome, Houston, Texas (139), 4 and 3.
Brian Stark, Kingsburg, Calif. (135) def. Gordon Sargent, Birmingham, Ala. (142), 1 up.
Trent Phillips, Boiling Springs, S.C. (139) def. Gunnar Broin, Chanhassen, Minn. (141), 3 and 1.
Joe Highsmith, Lakewood, Wash. (137) def. Michael Cliff, Fresno, Calif. (142), 2 and 1.
Grayson Blunt, Houston (141) def. Clay Merchent, Noblesville, Ind. (139), 8 and 6.
Lower Bracket
Eddy Lai, San Jose, Calif. (142) def. Brian Ma, Milpitas, Calif. (133), 4 and 3.
James Piot, Canton, Mich. (140) def. Cameron Sisk, San Diego, Calif. (140), 1 up.
Thomas Hutchison, San Jose, Calif. (142) def. Andrew Kozan, West Palm Beach, Fla. (138), 4 and 3.
Luke Potter, Encinitas, Calif. (142) def. Cooper Schultz, Wichita, Kan. (138), 2 and 1.
Van Holmgren, Plymouth, Minn. (136) def. Maxwell Moldovan, Uniontown, Ohio (142), 3 and 2.
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Argentina (141) def. Max Kreikemeier, Chesterfield, Mo. (139), 2 and 1.
Caden Fioroni, San Diego, Calif. (142) def. Cole Sherwood, Austin (137), 3 and 1.
Matthew Sharpstene, Charlotte, N.C. (139) def. Ryggs Johnston, Libby, Mont. (141), 1 up.
Michael Thorbjornsen, Wellesley, Mass. (134) def. Harrison Ott, Brookfield, Wis. (142), 2 and 1.
Nick Gabrelcik, Trinity, Fla. (140) def. Kieran Vincent, Zimbabwe (140), 1 up.
Ryan Gerard, Raleigh, N.C. (138) def. Yuxin Lin, People’s Republic of China (142), 3 and 2.
Hugo Townsend, Sweden (138) def. Aman Gupta, Concord, N.C. (142), 5 and 4.
William Holcomb V, Crockett, Texas (142) def. Brad Reeves, Woodbridge, Calif. (135), 6 and 4.
Devon Bling, Ridgecrest, Calif. (139) def. Khavish Varadan, Malaysia (141), 3 and 1.
Alex Fitzpatrick, England (137) def. Chase Sienkiewicz, Frisco, Texas (142), 3 and 2.
Davis Chatfield, Attleboro, Mass. (139) def. William Paysse, Temple, Texas (141), 2 and 1.
Round of 32 (supended due to weather)
Upper Bracket
David Nyjfall, Sweden (143) and Ricky Castillo, Yorba Linda, Calif. (140), tied (thru 20).
Ross Steelman, Columbia, Mo. (138) def. John Marshall Butler, Louisville, Ky. (138), 2 and 1.
Jacob Bridgeman, Inman, S.C. (136) and Bo Jin, People’s Republic of China (139), tied (thru 17).
Austin Greaser, Vandalia, Ohio (139) def. Xavier Marcoux, Canada (137), 3 and 2.
Travis Vick, Houston (135) leads Parker Coody, Plano, Texas (140), 2 up (thru 15).
Jose Islas, Mexico (142) leads Caleb Surratt, Indian Trail, N.C. (142), 2 up (thru 14).
Brian Stark, Kingsburg, Calif. (135) leads Trent Phillips, Boiling Springs, S.C. (139), 1 up (thru 13).
Grayson Blunt, Houston, Texas (141) leads Joe Highsmith, Lakewood, Wash. (137), 2 up (thru 12).
Lower Bracket
James Piot, Canton, Mich. (140) def. Eddy Lai, San Jose, Calif. (142), 4 and 3.
Thomas Hutchison, San Jose, Calif. (142) and Luke Potter, Encinitas, Calif. (142), tied (thru 18).
Van Holmgren, Plymouth, Minn. (136) def. Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Argentina (141), 4 and 3.
Caden Fioroni, San Diego, Calif. (142) and Matthew Sharpstene, Charlotte, N.C. (139), tied (thru 17).
Nick Gabrelcik, Trinity, Fla. (140) leads Michael Thorbjornsen, Wellesley, Mass. (134), 2 up (thru 16).
Hugo Townsend, Sweden (138) leads Ryan Gerard, Raleigh, N.C. (138), 2 up (thru 15).
William Holcomb V, Crockett, Texas (142) and Devon Bling, Ridgecrest, Calif. (139), tied (thru 14).
Davis Chatfield, Attleboro, Mass. (139) leads Alex Fitzpatrick, England (137), 1 up (thru 13).