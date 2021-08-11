Crockett’s William Holcomb V advanced to the match play phase of the 121st U.S. Amateur Golf Championship after Wednesday’s completion of the second round in Pennsylvania.
Holcomb, who played at Sam Houston State University and was semifinalist at the 2019 U.S. Am, is the No. 59 seed after carding a 36-hole total of 2-over 142 (68-74).
His Round of 64 match with No. 6 seed Brad Reeves of Woodbridge, California, did not get underway Wednesday. They are scheduled to tee off at 8:10 a.m. (Central) Thursday on the Oakmont Country Club course in Oakmont.
Longview’s Rhett Sellers, competing in his first U.S. Am, completed an even par 70 in his second round to go with his 77 from Monday for a 36-hole total of 147 (plus 7).
Sellers, who will be a sophomore at Rutgers in the fall, missed the cut by four strokes. His Monday round was on the difficult Oakmont Country Club course, while his second round was at the Longue Vue Club, in nearby Verona, Pennsylvania.
After the second round was completed on Wednesday morning, there was a 12-person playoff to determine the 64th seed for match play. The first two rounds are stroke play to determine the top 64 seeds out of the 312 entries. Some of the matches got going, but play was suspended by darkness and will resume play at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
The only match that finished was No. 33 Ricky Castillo (Yorba Linda, California) (University of Florida) scoring a 5-and-4 win over No. 32 Donald Kay of San Diego (University of San Diego).
David Nyfjall, of Uppsala, Sweden, won the playoff for the final spot in the match play. The rising senior at Northwestern won on the third hole of the playoff with a par 4 on No. 18, knocking off his final opponent, Nicholas Dunlap, a high school senior from Huntsville, Alabama. Dunlap, who has committed to Alabama, made bogey.
The playoff was whittled from 12 to three after the first hole on No. 15 with Nyfjall, Dunlap and Joe Alfieri, of Lutz, Florida, advancing. Playing the 18 for the first time, Alfieri was eliminated.
Mark Goetz, of Greensburg, Pa., won medalist honors and the No. 1 seed with an 8-under 132 (64-68), one stroke better than Brian Ma, of Milpitas, California (65-68—133). Goetz is a senior at West Virginia. Ma is a sophomore at Harvard.
Several other Texans joined Holcomb in the top 64 including No. 4 Travis Vick, Houston (University of Texas) (5-under, 67-68—135); No. 10 Cole Sherwood, Austin (Vanderbilt) (69-68—137); No. 13 Caleb Hicks, Arlington (UT Arlington) (67-71—138); No. 20 Mason Nome, Houston (Texas) (73-66—139); No. 29 Parker Coody, Plano (Texas) (70-70—140); No. 43 William Paysse, Temple (Texas A&M) (70-71—141); No. 44 Grayson Blunt, Houston (Sam Houston State) (68-73—141); and No. 54 Chase Sienkiewicz, Frisco (Arizona) (70-72—142).
Texans not making the cut were Brad Mason, Dallas (Mississippi State) (76-67—143); Pierceson Coody, Plano (Texas) (75-69—144); Stephen Campbell Jr., Richmond (Oklahoma) (76-69—145); Sam Bennett, Madisonville (Texas A&M) (79-66—145); Brian Garrett, San Antonio (Davidson) (75-70—145); Cole Hammer, Houston (Texas) (71-74—145); John Keefer, San Antonio (Baylor) (76-70—146); Chad Sewell, Conroe (UTSA) (71-75—146); Chris Wheeler, Addison (2021 Texas Mid-Amateur winner) (73-73—146); Chris Berzina, Fort Worth (TCU) (71-77—148); Walker Lee, Houston (Texas A&M) (75-73—148); Noah Goodwin, Corinth (SMU) (75-75—150); Tucker Allen, Tolar (Oklahoma) (73-79—152); Kaelen Dulany, Keller (rising senior at Keller HS) (74-78—152);Sebastian Moss, Houston (Louisville) (81-72—153); Jake Hennessy, San Antonio (Dallas Baptist) (81-72—153); Scott Barton, Dallas (SMU) (78-75—153); Wyatt Koricanek, Yorktown (Texas State) (79-75—154); and Jay Csipkes, McKinney (80-79—159).