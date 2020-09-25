JACKSONVILLE — Crandall scored 31 unanswered points to defeat Jacksonville 38-25 at the Historic Tomato Bowl on Friday night.
Chris Abron rushed for three touchdowns and carried 29 times for 156 yards. His scoring runs covered 1, 6 and 10 yards respectively. Abron was the game's leading rusher.
After Jacksonville had pulled to within six points with just over four minutes left in the game, Abron capped off a seven-play Pirate march that covered 40 yards with his final touchdown of the night securing the win for Crandall with 59 ticks showing on the clock.
The Pirate defense contributed heavily to the victory by scoring on a 74-yard interception return by Mason Daughtery and on two safties early in the second half by David Omosigho. The Crandall defense picked off Jacksonville quarterback Patrick Clater four times in the game while holding the Indians to a net of 11 yards rushing on 21 carries.
Clater threw two touchdown passes in the game and ran for two touchdowns to lead Jacksonville.
---
Crandall 0 13 11 14 — 38
Jacksonville 12 0 0 13 — 35
JV-Karmelo Clayborne 75 pass from Patrick Clater (run failed)
JV-Patrick Clater 14 run (pass failed)
CR-Chris Abron 1 run (Brandon Perez kick)
CR-Deondre Bowman 79 pass from Austin Cruse (run failed)
CR-David Omosigho safety
CR-David Omosigho safety
CR-Chris Abron 6 run (Brandon Perez kick)
CR-Mason Daugherty 74 interception return (Brandon Perez kick)
JV-Kasey Canady 7 pass from Patrick Clater (Santos Aguilar kick)
JV-Patrick Clater 6 run (run failed)
CR-Chris Abron 10 run (Brandon Perez kick)
