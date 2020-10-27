FRISCO — It was a curiosity on Sunday after the Dallas Cowboys made a big deal about the return of defensive end Randy Gregory to see him play only six snaps in the 25-3 loss to Washington.
Gregory shouldn't have to worry about limited reps going forward now that the Cowboys have traded veteran defensive end Everson Griffen to the Detroit Lions.
Per sources, the trade is for a conditional sixth-round pick that could become a fifth-rounder.
Griffin, who had 2.5 sacks for the Cowboys after signing a one-year deal in August, will help bolster a 3-3 Detroit team that is looking to make a playoff push.
The Lions will pay Griffen's $1.76 million in salary for the rest of the year, plus $187,500 for each game in which he is on the active roster.
Though disappointed with their 2-5 start, the Cowboys are not out of the NFC East race, as they are in a second-place tie with Washington behind the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4-1).
Still, the Cowboys are realistic about where they stand as a team, and it made sense to make a deal that doesn't hurt the present but could help the future.
Gregory played against Washington for the first time since 2018 due to an NFL suspension for repeated violations of the substance-abuse policy. He is a talented pass rusher who needs reps to knock the rust off and should only get better with playing time. He is under contract through 2021, while Griffen was on a one-year deal.
It also should open the door for more reps for rookie fifth-round pick Bradley Anae, who was made inactive against Washington to make room for Gregory.
Now, both should be on the game-day active roster getting reps and experience for more prominent roles in a Cowboys future that could also be without Aldon Smith, who leads the team with four sacks but is also on a one-year deal.
The Lions (3-3) are in win-now mode under general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia after they were told by ownership their jobs were in jeopardy if the team didn't at least contend for a spot in the playoffs this season.
Detroit has just eight sacks this season, ranking among the worst in the league at getting to quarterbacks.
The 32-year-old Griffen has 77 career sacks, including 2 1/2 this season as a reserve in seven games with the Cowboys.
He gives the Lions a desperately needed pass-rushing option to go along with Trey Flowers and Romeo Okwara, whose brother, Julian, was put on injured reserve last week. Detroit drafted Julian Okwara in the third round this year.
The Minnesota Vikings drafted Griffen in the fourth round of the 2010 draft and he spent 10 years with the franchise. He didn't become a starter until his fifth season in 2014, then averaged nearly 11 sacks per year over four seasons.
Griffen took five games off two years ago to treat his mental health. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital the day before a game in 2018 after a series of incidents in which he threatened gun violence in a hotel lobby and made repeated comments about believing people were trying to kill him.