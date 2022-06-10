Don Perkins, one of the first great running backs in Dallas Cowboys history and a member of the team's Ring of Honor, passed away at the age of 84, the club announced on Friday.
Perkins died on Thursday.
The All-America running back at the University of New Mexico played eight seasons — all with the Cowboys — from 1961 to 1968. He rushed for 6,217 yards, which still ranks fourth in franchise history. His 42 rushing touchdowns also rank fourth in club history.
Perkins was inducted into the Cowboys' Ring of Honor in 1976, along with his quarterback — Don Meredith.
Perkins was initially drafted by the Baltimore Colts in 1960 although he had signed a contract with the Cowboys before the draft. Eventually, the NFL allowed Perkins to play for the Cowboys, as long as they gave the Colts a ninth-round pick in exchange.
It turned out to be a great move for the Cowboys, picking up a dynamic offensive player.
Perkins was a six-time Pro Bowler. He was the 1961 NFL Rookie of the Year.
Perkins played college football at New Mexico, where he was an All-American in 1959 and had his No. 43 retired by the school.
After his playing days, Perkins was a football analyst for CBS Sports, ABC Sports, and other television and radio networks.
He was the director of the Work Incentive Program for the State of New Mexico Department of Human Services from 1972 to 1985. He served on both the executive board of US West and the Board of Trustees for University Hospital from 1990 to 1993. He was a member of the Northwest Mesa Branch of the NAACP.
He was a father of four children and grandfather of eleven. He retired in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
The Cowboys have had several prominent former players, coaches and front-office personnel die in 2022, including Hall of Fame offensive tackle Rayfield Wright; offensive tackle Ralph Neely; running back Marion Barber; Dan Reeves, who played and was an assistant for the Cowboys before his head-coaching career; scouting director Larry Lacewell; running backs coach Gary Brown; and Marilyn Love, who served as a longtime assistant to team owner Jerry Jones.