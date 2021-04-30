The Dallas Cowboys found a replacement at cornerback in the second round of the NFL draft last year after losing a starter in free agency.
They might be trying to do it again in 2021.
The Cowboys kept the focus on defense with their first three picks Friday night. Dallas took Kentucky cornerback Kelvin Joseph 44th overall in the second round, UCLA defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa at No. 75 overall in the third and Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston with the 84th choice.
Dallas had one more third-round choice at No. 99 on a busy second day. The pick used on Golston came from Philadelphia in a trade down in the first round on opening night, when the Cowboys dropped two spots to No. 12 to take Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons.
The Cowboys gave up the most points in franchise history while finishing 6-10 in coach Mike McCarthy's debut last year. Now they've used their first four picks on defensive players for the second time since owner and general manager Jerry Jones bought the team in 1989. The other was 2012.
Cornerback is arguably the greatest need on a unit full of them.
Dallas lost Chidobe Awuzie, a 2017 second-round pick, to Cincinnati in free agency this year after 2015 first-round pick Byron Jones signed an expensive contract with Miami in 2020.
After losing Jones, the Cowboys drafted Trevon Diggs out of Alabama in the second round last year. Diggs started 11 of 12 games as a rookie, missing four because of a broken foot, and led Dallas with three interceptions.
Joseph will have a chance to start alongside Diggs, although holdovers Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis will see playing time as well. Brown has been a starter for the Cowboys, and Lewis has played in the slot and outside.
Joseph tied for third in the Southeastern Conference and was 14th nationally with three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown in Kentucky's 34-7 victory over Tennessee.
"I feel like we're fixing to do a lot of damage," Joseph said when asked about Diggs. "We're both physical against tall receivers, and we're smart. We're playmakers so we're just going to put our techniques together and learn from each other."
LSU suspended Joseph for the bowl game during the 2018 season for a violation of team rules. He transferred to Kentucky, sat out 2019 and played the first nine games last year for the Wildcats before opting out of the final two games of the coronavirus-altered season.
"I transferred from LSU for more exposure and stuff like that while accepting my consequences," Joseph said. "As far as me sitting out the game, I was apologizing to my teammates for not being there for them. Just having to learn everything and not do it again."
While Odighizuwa is listed as a defensive tackle, his size is more in line with NFL defensive ends at 6-foot-2, 280 pounds. He could end up playing inside and outside under new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.
Like Odighizuwa, Golston played all four college seasons. He tied for the Iowa team lead in sacks with 5½ and intercepted a pass. Golston finished his career with 12 sacks.
CHIEFS TAKE EAST TEXAN
Another player with East Texas ties is headed to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Nick Bolton, who grew up in Edgewood, was taken 58th overall by the Chiefs in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday night.
Bolton went to Edgewood through middle school before going to Frisco Lone Star. His older brother, Carlos, played for Edgewood through his junior season before going to Lone Star and then playing linebacker at Louisiana Tech.
Nick Bolton, a three-star recruit in the class of 2018, played linebacker for the University of Missouri. Bolton finished with 61 tackles in 10 games this year for the Tigers.
TEXANS TAKE MILLS
Amid major uncertainty surrounding Deshaun Watson, the Houston Texans selected Stanford quarterback Davis Mills with their first pick in the NFL draft on Friday night at No. 67 overall.
Watson's future with the team is in question after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them. Houston police and the NFL are investigating the allegations, leaving his future with the team up in the air.
Watson's future in Houston was already in question before his legal issues after he became unhappy with the direction of the team and requested a trade early this year.
Mills was asked how much he knows about Watson's legal situation.
"Not much about it, obviously," he said. "The only thing I can control is how I how I handle myself."
Mills was a two-year starter at Stanford where he threw for 1,509 yards and seven touchdowns in last year's pandemic-shortened season. He threw for a career-high 1,960 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019.
"I can't do it from the start, but I think my leadership ability is up there," he said. "Obviously, I've got to get in front of some of my teammates, and start building that respect by putting in hard work and then the next thing, just that winning mentality and that ability on the field."
The Texans didn't have picks in the first two rounds this season after they traded away their slots in the 2019 deal with Miami that brought left tackle Laremy Tunsil to Houston.
General manager Nick Caserio signed veteran Tyrod Taylor to give the team an insurance policy at quarterback if Watson can't or won't play for them next season.
Taylor signed a one-year deal with Houston after spending the past two seasons with the Chargers. He started one game last season before being sidelined when a team doctor accidentally punctured his lung when giving a painkilling injection for a rib injury. By the time he recovered, Taylor had lost his starting job to Justin Herbert.
Drafting Mills gives the Texans more depth at the position along with Ryan Finley, acquired from the Bengals in March.