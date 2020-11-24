FRISCO — The Dallas Cowboys canceled practice Tuesday due to a medical emergency involving head strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul, who collapsed in his office at The Star in Frisco and was rushed to the hospital, according to sources.
His status is unknown at this time, but it was an emotional scene for the entire organization, especially the players with whom Paul had worked closely.
Family members indicated on social media that Paul is on life support at a local hospital and they are praying for a miracle.
A Frisco police spokesperson said that paramedics responded to The Star at 7:30 a.m. Paul was immediately tended to by Cowboys' medical personnel and then transported to a local hospital by ambulance.
The team sent out an email shortly after saying that practice was canceled as well as the morning press conference with coach Mike McCarthy and all player media availabilities.
An official statement from the family, released by the Cowboys, said Paul in the process of undergoing further medical tests and additional information will be made available at the appropriate time.
"The organization extends its prayers and support to the Paul family, and asks for friends and followers of Markus, his family and the team to keep them in their thoughts and prayers," the statement added.
Paul, 54, who has been a coach for 22 years, has been with the Cowboys since 2018. This was his first year as the team's strength and conditioning coach. He was promoted to head the unit after Mike Woicik was not brought back when McCarthy took over as head coach in January.
The Cowboys will have only one practice before facing the Washington Football Team at 3:30 p.m. (TV: FOX) on Thanksgiving at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Paul is a former NFL safety who played for the Chicago Bears (1989-93) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1993). He is in his third season with the Dallas Cowboys staff, after previously being a strength and conditional coach with the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, New York Jets and New York Giants. Paul has five Super Bowl rings as an assistant strength coach, three with the New England Patriots and two with the New York Giants.