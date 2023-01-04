ARLINGTON — On Dec. 18, 2020, Kai Horton sat inside AT&T Stadium talking to the media over Zoom following Carthage’s eighth state championship — a 70-14 win over Gilmer in the Class 4A Division II championship game.
Horton threw for 243 yards and three touchdowns, ran for 45 yards and caught an 18-yard touchdown pass in that game.
In that postgame press conference, Horton and Carthage running back Mason Courtney announced their commitment to Tulane University.
“It’s just an amazing feeling,” Horton said at the time. “We used to go to Beckville together and moved in the seventh grade summer and came to Carthage. We’ve grown up together. That’s my brother. We have a strong bond.”
“This is what we’ve talked about since we were little,” Courtney said on that day. “We are hoping we can do the same thing there we are doing here. It’s beyond friends between me and him. I am happy to experience this with my best friend forever.”
Courtney played the 2021 season at Tulane and had seven carries for 20 yards before getting back to East Texas to play for Kilgore College this past season.
Horton appeared in four games for the Green Wave in that 2021 season and was 7 of 18 for 79 yards with three interceptions.
This season, Horton was originally the third-string quarterback for Tulane. But in a road American Athletic Conference game against Houston, Horton was called in to take over at quarterback. He threw three touchdown passes, including the game-winner in overtime, to lead the Green Wave to a 27-24 victory.
Horton was 11 of 21 for 132 yards in that game and finished 12 of 22 for 141 yards and three touchdowns for the season playing behind Michael Pratt.
Horton was honorable mention for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week following the game against Houston. TCU quarterback Max Duggan won the award that week.
While Horton wasn’t involved in the game action, he was back at AT&T Stadium on Monday as his Tulane team took on USC in the 87th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.
Despite trailing 45-30 with just more than four minutes remaining, Tulane rallied for a 46-45 victory, going from 2-10 the year before to 11-2 in 2022.
“It’s just an exciting moment,” Horton said. “It’s a big-time game for Tulane and all of our fans. We had a rough season last year and just to bounce back like this, credit to all of my teammates, they’re awesome players and awesome friends. I don’t know what I would do without them. They’re great players, great teammates and, last by not least, great brothers.
“A lot of people said we shouldn’t have been here, that we can’t compete with the big dogs. We just had to block out the noise and come out and work every day in practice. We came out prepared, did what we had to do and came out with a gritty win.”
Horton was also Carthage’s quarterback when the Bulldogs won championship No. 7 — 42-28 over Waco La Vega. Horton was 16 of 22 for 231 yards and three touchdowns in that game.
“I can still say I’m undefeated in this stadium,” Horton said. “It’s good to feel. Roll wave baby, roll wave.”
Former Marshall High School standout Tahj Washington had five catches for 109 yards in the game for USC.
Washington had a play called a touchdown reception on the field that was ultimately overturned by video review.
Washington’s longest reception in the game was 59 yards, and he had 77 yards after the catch.
Washington finished the season with 50 catches for 785 yards and six touchdowns. In two years at USC, he has 104 receptions for 1,387 yards and seven touchdowns.
Washington spent his first two seasons at Memphis and had 46 receptions for 775 yards and six touchdowns.
USC quarterback Caleb Williams’ five touchdown passes on Monday broke the Cotton Bowl record. The previous record was four, which was set by Miami’s Craig Erickson in 1991 against Texas and Texas Tech’s Graham Harrell in 2009 against Ole Miss. Harrell’s brother, Zac, is the head football coach and athletic director at Athens High School.
Williams also set a record for completions in a Cotton Bowl with 37, breaking the record set by Harrell in 2009 and inaugural Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Year Award winner Bryce Petty of Baylor against Michigan State in 2015.
Tulane running back Tyjae Spears had four touchdowns, tying the record set by Texas’ Bobby Layne in 1946 against Missouri and Missouri’s Tony Temple in 2008 against Arkansas.
