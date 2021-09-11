CORSICANA — Whitehouse fell to 0-3 on the season with a 23-7 loss to undefeated Corsicana on Friday.
After a fumble recovery by Corsicana’s Benjamin Brooks early in the game and a 44-yard run by quarterback Adrian Baston, a power outage caused a 15-minute delay early in the first quarter.
When the lights came back on, Anthony Young scored on a 12-yard touchdown run to take a 6-0 lead.
Kevin Cano hit a 34-yard field goal to make the score 9-0.
Whitehouse scored just before halftime with a 29-yard pass from Joey Conflitti to Jermod McCoy.
Corsicana added two touchdowns in the second half — a 28-yard pass from Baston to Damerius Daniels and an 18-yard run by Baston.
Whitehouse (0-3) will have a bye week before hosting Nacogdoches in the district opener on Sept. 24.