Coach Herb Richardson was the first coach of the Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies’ scholarship team.

The program began in 1974 as non-scholarship and was coached by Margie Coulter.

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.

Recommended for you