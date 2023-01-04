Big performances in the second half by Corey Camper Jr. and Marcus Rigsby Jr. led the Tyler Junior College Apaches to a 75-67 win over Blinn on Wednesday night at Wagstaff Gymnasium in their first game since Dec. 12, 2022.
The Apaches went into the holiday break with a Region XIV win over Jacksonville (79-70) and then a non-conference victory over Strength ‘N Motion (99-64).
The Apaches jumped right back into league play on Wednesday and moved to 10-5 overall and 3-2 in Region XIV conference action.
Camper had 25 points, nine rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks and scored 14 points in the second half. Rigsby had 16 of his 18 points in the second half.
Tyler was up 8-4 before a 3-pointer by Camper. After a free throw by Blinn’s Elijah Elliott, Dariyus Woodson connected from downtown for the Apaches to make the score 14-5.
Marco Foster then scored on four consecutive trips down the court for Blinn, including hitting 3-pointers on the final three possessions for a personal 11-0 run to give the Buccaneers a 16-14 lead.
Tyler answered with a 10-0 run to go up 24-16. Blinn’s Elijah Elliott then went on an 8-2 run with Randy Crosby scoring for TJC to make the score 26-24 before a jumper by Masiah Gilyard tied the score at 26.
In the final 35 seconds, Blinn’s Maurice Pinnock connected from downtown to give the Buccaneers a 34-32 lead. Woodson answered with a 3 at the buzzer that received a friendly bounce to send the Apaches into the locker room with a 35-34 lead.
Blinn started the second half on an 8-2 run and eventually had a 46-42 lead. TJC got two free throws by Boubacar Mboup and a steal and dunk by Camper to tie the score at 46.
With the game tied at 48 following a putback by Mboup, Makel Johnson nailed a three to put the Apaches up 51-48 with 11:34 to play. Blinn came back to tie the score at 52 before TJC went on a 9-0 run. Blinn cut it to three, 67-64, with 4:33 to play before Rigsby scored six straight for the Apaches in a 6-1 run to put the game away.
Blinn was 7 of 8 from 3-point range in the first half but of 0 of 6 from three in the second half. The Buccaneers finished 10 of 22 from the free-throw line.
The Apaches were 9 of 12 from the free-throw line in the second half and 14 of 18 from the charity stripe in the game. The Apaches made nine 3-pointers in the contest.
Elliott and Foster had 19 points each for Blinn. Foster had seven rebounds and Elliott had six rebounds.
Johnson had 9 points for TJC. Woodson had 8 points and six rebounds. Mboup had 7 points and nine rebounds. Other scorers were Randy Crosby 6; Bullen Taban 2; and Jonah Nesmith 2.
Tyler plays Angelina College at 4 p.m. Saturday in Lufkin. Blinn (9-6, 3-2) hosts Kilgore College at 4 p.m. Saturday in Brenham.
