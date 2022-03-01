If you’ve been attending the UIL Girls State Basketball Tournament since 1991, you’ve grown accustomed to seeing Winnsboro play over the years.
The Lady Raiders are headed back to the state tournament for the 14th time in that span and making their first trip since 2020.
“There is obviously a lot of tradition here,” Winnsboro girls basketball coach Robert Cochran said. “We’ve had success the last few years but lost a heartbreaking game to Ponder last year in the regional semifinals. We had a lot of returning experience and a good group of core players returning, but we also have two freshmen who play a lot for us.”
Under legendary coach Buddy Hawkins, who was a part of the 2020 Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame class, Winnsboro advanced to the state tournament in 1991, 1992, 1993, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2008 and 2011. The Lady Raiders won three consecutive state titles from 1999-2001.
Hawkins still interacts with the program, and Cochran ate dinner with him on Sunday night. On Tuesday night, Hawkins continued a tradition by making fajitas for the team dinner.
“It goes beyond any words I could tell you,” Cochran said. “He built this program and still takes such great pride in it. We are glad we were able to give back to him by winning that game Saturday to get to the state tournament. The community takes pride in this program and what he built here. He’s familiar with the kids, and some of their moms played for him. We’ve been friends for over 20 years, and we have a good relationship. People have to pay a lot of money to hire consultants, but we don’t have to pay a dime, and no amount of money could pay for the knowledge and wisdom of the game of basketball he has and also, just the preparation for getting ready for a state tournament and the all-around program.”
Winnsboro returned to state in 2020 with Cochran as the head coach. It was his fourth time to the state tournament as a head coach, including coaching Texarkana Liberty-Eylau to a state title in 2010.
Being a part of many great moments as a coach over the years, Cochran said Saturday’s 63-55 victory over Edgewood in the Class 3A Region II final is hard to top.
Senior guard Reese Lindley picked up her fourth foul in the first few minutes of the game. Senior guard Halle Darst was hurt just before halftime. All-state junior post Faith Acker fouled out with Winnsboro trailing by eight and four minutes remaining in the third quarter. Sophomore post Jayden Cox fouled out with five minutes to go.
“We had no posts and five guards, three of which were freshmen or sophomores,” Cochran said. “That’s when we proved we are a team. We found a way to come back in that situation, do all of the end-of-game situations and win the game. That was a special moment for the team. I couldn’t have been prouder of them after that.”
No. 6 Winnsboro (31-5) will take on No. 10 Bishop (33-6) in the Class 3A semifinals at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The other semifinal will be No. 2 Fairfield (38-1) against No. 8 Idalou (31-6) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
It is Bishop’s second time to the state tournament, also going last year. Fairfield is making its four appearance at the state tournament — third straight and all since 2011. Idalou is in the state tournament for the first time.
The Class 3A title game is set for 10 a.m. Saturday.
Winnsboro knows what it needs to do to be a part of that game.
“We have to play exactly like we did against Ponder,” Cochran said. “We want to play as fast as we can and play the way we play. We don’t want to worry about it being the state tournament and being conservative. We want to press the ball from the tip and take a lot of shots. If we have limited turnovers and play at a high pace, I like our chances.”
Winnsboro’s schedule should have the Lady Raiders ready for any opposition they face. In non-district play, Winnsboro faced Plano John Paul II, Richardson Pearce, Coppell, Tyler Legacy, Burleson, Hurst Bell, Malakoff, Canton, Class 4A state tournament qualifier Brownsboro twice and four teams from Arkansas. The only loss for Farmington, Arkansas (33-1), which features an Arkansas signee, was to Winnsboro. The Lady Raiders also took wins over Star City, Arkansas, and Providence, Academy, Arkansas, and had a loss to Mammoth Spring, Arkansas. Other losses for the Lady Raiders are to Brownsboro, Plano John Paull II, Coppell and Hurst Bell.
“This was the first year where I knew I could go out and schedule the way I did,” Cochran said. “We played a bunch of 6A and 5A teams and played in a good tournament in Arkansas. We tried to play as many hard teams as we could.”
Members of the Lady Raiders are senior Halle Darst (5-6 guard), freshman Halle Deaton (5-7 guard), junior Abbie Ward (5-7 guard/forward), junior Faith Sechrist (5-6 guard), sophomore Jayden Cox (5-11 forward), junior Natalee Shirley (5-11 guard/forward), freshman Payton Green (5-10 guard/forward), junior Jewelisa Duffer (5-4 guard), junior Shanda Davis (5-8 guard), senior Haleigh Risner (5-7 senior), freshman Kaitlyn McAdoo (5-8 guard), senior Reese Lindley (5-5 guard), senior Gina Brownlee (5-10 forward/center) and junior Faith Acker (6-2 forward/center).
Robert Cochran is the head coach, and assistant coaches are Keri Sanders, Imani Wright, Chris Arledge and Gerome Castleberry. Support staff includes Kiley Arledge (manager), Marin Bryant (manager), Joey Coffman (manager), Kasie Bell (trainer), Greenlee Mayberry (student trainer) and Javin Murdock (statistician).