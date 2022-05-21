Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Thunderstorms likely - possibly strong, especially this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely - possibly strong, especially this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.