CRANDALL — A highly anticipated game between Rusk and China Spring in the Class 4A Region III baseball quarterfinals had fans waiting all night.
After weather delays totaling nearly three hours, more waiting will occur. The teams will finish playing Monday with time and place to be announced with Rusk leading 4-3 in the top of the third inning.
The winner of the game will advance to the regional semifinals to face Orangefield.
Fans started pouring in more than an hour before the scheduled first pitch time of 7 p.m. Saturday.
A lightning delay was called just after 6 p.m., and then the rain started pouring in.
The game finally began just before 8:20 p.m.
Rusk scored two runs on no hits in the top of the first inning as China Spring committed three errors.
With two outs in the bottom of the first, JC Hughes had a three-run double to give the Cougars a 3-2 lead. Kolby Killough walked before JD Thompson punched out Trevor Black to end the inning.
Brett Rawlinson doubled with one out in the top of the second, and he scored on an RBI single by Will Dixon with two outs to tie the score at 3-3.
Thompson struck out Dean Hannah and Jase Garrett to start the bottom of the third. Brayden Faulkner hit a hard shot back to Thompson that knocked his glove off of his hand. Cage McCloud followed with a single before Thompson struck out Trace Necessary to end the inning.
Tarant Sunday led off the top of the third with a walk and scored on a two-out single by Rawlinson. With a 1-1 count to Trey Devereaux, another lightning delay was called at 9:20 p.m. with Rusk leading 4-3 and two runners on base.
At 10:48 p.m., officials decided to delay the game until Monday.
The two teams also met in the regional quarterfinals last year with Rusk winning 3-1 in 13 innings.