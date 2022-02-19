I’ll be honest, my friends. I don’t know what to do with myself in the time between the Super Bowl and the first Thursday night game of next season.
Oh sure, there’s the Draft. I love the Draft probably more than a person should be allowed to, but it’s all hype and no payoff. The decisions made that weekend won’t be understood until much later. Well, unless you’re really good or horribly bad at it, I mean.
As the season ends, I’m clearing the decks of everything I’ve written, postulated, wagered on, and jotted down over the course of the last season. Here are the remainder of my notes, hopefully there’s something of value in there.
— The Cowboys are in a great position right now. Sure, they need some tweaks, but they’re loaded. Look at the seven NFC playoff teams, only the Rams and Cowboys don’t have a huge offseason quarterback question. Depending on if certain quarterbacks stay or go, the NFC could be absolutely wide open next year.
— And the Texans are in the same situation. Ha-HA! Just kidding, Texans fans. It’s going to be another long year. The best thing I can say about Houston is that they stumbled into Lovie Smith, a respected coach who once got the Bears to a Super Bowl, which is the coaching equivalent of standing flat-footed and jumping onto the moon.
— And speaking of starting over, hello, Saints fans. You know that nervous, unsettled feeling you have? That’s what most of the league feels like every three or four years. The Brees-Payton years have been good to you in a way you have never had before, and most franchises only rarely experience. Hold on to those joys, and go get a quarterback. Or maybe two.
— I’m happy for Cincinnati fans they got to the Super Bowl again, but based on the way Bengals management locks up the corporate checkbook, I’m not betting they’ll get back again any time soon. Joe Burrow took a whole Wrestlemania-full of hits this season, and that can’t continue. While he and Chase are on rookie contracts, the Bengals need to surround them immediately with free agent talent. And that’s just not the Bengals way.
— Also, Bengals fans? Stop complaining about the refs screwing you. Yes, they made calls at the end of the game. They also missed an obvious facemask on your touchdown, only flagged you for one of the two times one of your players punched a guy in the face, and one of your only penalties was on a guy wearing sandals. You got off easy.
— I desperately hope that Washington has a new owner by the time the next season rolls around. And I think most of the other NFL owners agree with me.
— I don’t know what this note was supposed to mean, but in my notebook I have a drawing of Jimmy Garoppolo stealing Aaron Rodgers’ car.
— The NFL needs to change playoff overtime. Yes, the cry of the “Just play defense!” crowd is strong. But it’s dumb. Think of it this way, two teams are dead even in the first four quarters. Then, you flip a coin, and the team that wins that wins the game 83% of the time. Mathematically, it doesn’t make sense.
— Quarterbacks I think will be starting with new teams in 2022: Jimmy Garoppolo, Mitchell Trubisky, and finally/hopefully Deshaun Watson.
— Quarterbacks I don’t: Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Carson Wentz, and everybody else.
— Quarterbacks I don’t want to see again: Cam Newton. It’s over.
— I think there’s a market for spring football, but only among casual fans. I wish I did, but I don’t have high expectations for the USFL. Playing all of your games in Alabama just seems like it’s going to lead to “(insert name of USFL team here) couldn’t beat the Crimson Tide!” jokes.
— Finally, is there anything more Detroit Lions-y than trading away your starting quarterback for draft picks, watching him win a Super Bowl, and then realizing all those picks have now become the absolute worst in each round?
And that’s a wrap on the 2021 season. In the playoffs, I went 8-6, but 4-10 against Vegas. The Rams won but didn’t cover the four-point spread, so the season ends with me being both right and wrong, just like in all of my marriages.
Enjoy the offseason, everybody. Wake me up when it’s time to draft, or start trading quarterbacks.
Reid Kerr sees this as the “Great Summer of Lawsuits” for the NFL. You can always tweet questions, comments, and angry messages to him at @reidaboutit.