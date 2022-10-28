“When is it over?” is a timeless question, about a myriad of subjects. Relationships, careers, Reid at Mexican food buffets … pretty much everything. By my unofficial count, determining “when the lovin’ is over” makes up about 20% of all modern music, and 65% of all blues music written before 1950.
In football, we’ve reached a new age of quarterbacks. For most of the NFL’s history a quarterback’s career was over the last time they dragged them off the field. Now it’s much harder to determine when a career is finished.
By the way, doing research for this article I realized that an alarming number of star quarterbacks ended their careers either because of cumulative injuries, or one final big one. Aikman, Romo, Kelly, Young, Theismann, and so many others I’m surprised the NFL never produced a highlight video called “Final Stretcher Rides of the Stars!” and sold it to us for $19.99.
Look at last week. Two sure-fire Hall of Fame quarterbacks got beaten by two guys who played in the XFL. A two-time Super Bowl quarterback is doing knee lifts on intercontinental flights to try and stay relevant.
If you have an above-average quarterback and can surround him with talent at a couple of positions, you have a window to compete. And at a certain point one side of that equation falters and everything crashes like Windows Vista, but instead of the Blue Screen of Death, you just wind up as the Carolina Panthers for the last five years.
For example, Tom Brady is looking at a Bucs team around him that has quickly turned into, to use a technical term, “absolute poo.” Is it time to retire and reject the lure of competing, which was the very thing that made that athlete great? I daresay that most of us, if asked by a rich supermodel to retire from a profession that involves 320 pound defensive tackles occasionally sitting on our heads, would nod in agreement so fast it couldn’t be captured on film.
Football isn’t baseball, where you can be Julio Franco and play until your grandkids can drive you to batting practice. When your body is done, you’re done, whether that’s after a Super Bowl win or in the third quarter of a Week Seven game. And the vagueness of the situation makes it almost impossible on both sides. Andrew Luck deciding he was finished threw the Colts into a four-year funk. And we can bag on the Packers for wasting a draft pick on Jordan Love, but that strategy already worked once for them, and batting .500 on first round draft picks is still a pretty good average.
It’s too early to know if it’s over for this year’s crop of veteran quarterbacks, but it’s definitely the right time for us to appreciate them while we can. Whether it’s cheering them on to win, or rooting for your team to beat them, take advantage of the moment. We won’t have them much longer.
Now on to the picks. Last week I went 3-3 straight up, and 2-4 against the Vegas spread. In my defense, if we had all known the Packers were going to tank like that, Aaron Rodgers would have just stayed in a sweat lodge somewhere in the Himalayas and saved us all the trouble. I’m now 24-18, 18-24 against Vegas. As always, my picks are for the purposes of comedic discussion only. No wagering.
Chicago (+9.5) at Dallas: Here’s your scouting report on the Bears, they run the ball like they’re trying to win the 1946 Army-Notre Dame game. They pass it like JaMarcus Russell drunk in a Tilt-A-Whirl.
Pick: Cowboys to win but not cover, winning by nine or fewer points.
Tennessee (-2.5) at Houston: The Titans not being favored by more points in this game just seems like a trap, like Vegas has inside information that Derrick Henry is going to play this week barefoot.
Pick: Titans to win and cover, winning by three or more. I will not take the bait from Vegas.
Las Vegas (-1.5) at New Orleans: In terms of weaponry metaphors, if Taysom Hill is the super-useful Saints Swiss Army Knife, then Andy Dalton is a grandfather’s pocket knife, not nearly as useful anymore but still well thought of. And that makes Jameis Winston a hand grenade randomly dropped from a helicopter to blow up friend and foe alike.
Pick: Saints to win it outright.
Denver (-2.5) at Jacksonville (in London): Russell Wilson casually dropping to the media that he was working out in the aisles of a transcontinental flight while his teammates tried to sleep will do absolutely nothing to counter the overwhelming sentiment that he is quite a weird dude.
Pick: Jaguars to win it outright, and for this to be Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett’s last game.
Cincinnati (-3) at Cleveland: This matchup illustrates how important a quarterback is to a franchise. If you can’t get lucky and draft one, then you’re in the situation where you may have to throw out three first-round draft picks and a guaranteed $230 million for a guy who’s had almost as many lawsuits as he has wins.
Pick: Bengals to win and cover, winning by three or more.
Washington (+3) at Indianapolis: When it comes to quarterbacks, the Colts have the kind of bad luck in their choices that rival … well, anyone who has ever dated me.
Pick: Colts to win but not cover, winning by fewer than three points.
I’ll also take the Dolphins over the Lions, Vikings over the Cardinals, and fun-size candy bars over literally any other Halloween candy. Don’t get cute, home owners. Just give the kids the candy they want and save yourself the trouble of hosing the eggs and toilet paper off of your house at midnight. Good luck, everybody.
