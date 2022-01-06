After spending his first year as a pro overseas, plus turning in a spectacular season, Tylerite Aston Francis is playing his second professional hoops season in America.
Francis, the former All-East Texas MVP while at All Saints and an All-America at Wheaton College, has signed with the Wisconsin Herd, the G-League squad for NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.
Francis played in the Republic of Georgia last year. He helped his Basketball Club Mega of Tbilisi to the Georgian A-League. Their season ran from January through April.
He was named the A-League Player of the Year, First-Team All-A League, and Finals MVP after he averaged 28 points in Mega’s three-game Finals series sweep including 41 points in game two.
During the regular season, Francis averaged 19.2 points per game as well as 6.6 rebounds. He shot 40.4% from 3-point line.
Francis was originally going to sign with the Herd last season, but the team decided not to play due to COVID-19. That opened the door to go to Georgia.
Georgia, a former Soviet Union republic, is a country that is at the crossroads of Eastern Europe and Western Asia. It is bordered to the west by the Black Sea, to the north by Russia, to the east by Azerbaijan, and to the south by Armenia and Turkey. The Caucasus Mountain range is in Georgia.
Tbilisi is the capital and the largest city (1.5 million) in Georgia and is on the banks of the Kura River.
The Herd play at Oshkosh Arena in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. In Wednesday's 124-123 win over Delaware Blue Coats, Francis scored a basket, grabbed four rebounds and had an assist.
COWBOYS INJURY REPORT
On Thursday, two more Dallas Cowboys were added to the injury report with an illness, cornerback Trevon Diggs and safety Donovan Wilson.
Cowboys Mike McCarthy said the team has other players sick who have not tested positive for COVID-19, and that now includes Diggs and safety Donovan Wilson.
Three Cowboys have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list — Tyron Smith, Anthony Brown and Micah Parsons.
Dallas is scheduled to meet Philadelphia on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philly. Kickoff is slated for 7:15 p.m. (TV: ABC, ESPN).
Diggs has picked off passes in all three of his games against the Eagles. He can set the Cowboys' single-season record for interceptions, needing one more to pass Everson Walls. The record is 11, now shared by Diggs and Walls.
Parsons leads the Cowboys in sacks with 13 and was vying for the NFL's rookie sack record of 14.5, set by Jevon Kearse in 1999.
Also, Jayron Kearse, the Cowboys' leading tackler, could possibly miss the season finale. Kearse was limited in practice Wednesday for the second straight day with a hamstring injury.
Earlier in the day, McCarthy said he didn't have a "clear answer" on Kearse's status, only stating that "we just want to be safe with him."
The safety has 92 tackles with Leighton Vander Esch second on the team with 80. Kearse has a chance to be the first safety since Barry Church (2014) to lead the Cowboys in tackles with 110.
Kearse had a previous career-high of 59 tackles last season in Detroit.
JARWIN'S BACK
The Cowboys moved tight end Blake Jarwin to their injured reserve/designated to return list on Tuesday, opening his 21-day window to begin practicing. It was his first time back on the practice field since he injured his hip back on Oct. 31 in the 20-16 win at Minnesota.
That lines up with what McCarthy said Monday, as he noted that Jarwin has made solid progress in recent weeks.
McCarthy said that Jarwin looked impressive both on Wednesday as well as during a Saturday practice before the Cardinals game.
McCarthy's progress leaves the opportunity for Jarwin to return Saturday against the Eagles or to take another week to recover and potentially return for the Cowboys' first playoff game. Dalton Schultz has taken the majority of snaps at tight end in Jarwin's absence and has achieved a career year.
Transfer Portal
A couple notable players in Texas have found new homes.
Former Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada is heading to Auburn, while former TCU running back Zach Evans is joining Lane Kiffin at Mississippi.
Calzada posted on Twitter, committing to the Tigers. Calzada started 10 games for the Aggies last season after starter Haynes King of Longview was injured, passing for 2,185 yards and 17 touchdowns with nine interceptions.
His best game came in an upset of No. 1 Alabama when he passed for 285 yards and three touchdowns.
Auburn QB Bo Nix, a three-year starter, has transferred to Oregon. LSU transfer T.J. Finley finished the season as starter after Nix was injured.
Auburn's other scholarship quarterbacks include redshirt freshman Dematrius Davis and four-star signee Holden Geriner, set to be a mid-year enrollee.
Evans, a 5-star running back, announced his intention to go to Oxford on Twitter.
Evans entered the transfer portal in November. Evans had 92 carries for 648 yards and five touchdowns over the course of six games as a sophomore this season for TCU. Evans missed the final five games of the season with a turf toe injury.