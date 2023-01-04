ARLINGTON — It was a game that was considered a mismatch.
The 87th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic featured historically rich USC and Tulane.
Tulane was playing in just its 15th bowl game in program history. The Green Wave were 2-10 the season before.
Never mind the fact that Tulane entered Monday with an 11-2 record and a 17-10 win over Big 12 champion Kansas State.
But that was USC on the other side. USC with 11 national championships and the third most bowl wins (34) in college football history behind Georgia (35) and Alabama (44).
USC had a shot to tie Georgia in that column on Monday inside AT&T Stadium. And despite the betting line being a mere 2.5 points, the prevalent thought was this is USC, too much talent and too much tradition.
The team with the “A” logo on its jersey signifying it plays in the American Athletic Conference, isn’t supposed to be on the same field as the big boys from the PAC-12.
Sure, USC had players sitting out, as often players do in bowl games these days. The most notable subtraction from the Trojan lineup was receiver Jordan Addison, the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner and probably No. 1 receiver taken in the 2023 NFL Draft who had 59 receptions for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in his first season with USC.
But Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, who was 333 of 500 for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns with 113 carries for 382 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, was still playing quarterback for the Trojans, and there were still plenty of weapons at his disposal.
Williams found Michael Jackson III for a 9-yard touchdown pass to end the opening drive, which lasted more than nine minutes. Early in the second quarter, on third and 22, an incredible catch by Brenden Rice — yes, it’s Jerry Rice’s son — set up a touchdown pass from Williams to Terrell Bynum, and USC was up 14-0 after a 12-play, 95-yard drive that was the eighth longest in Cotton Bowl history.
Was Tulane done? Could the Green Wave score against the Trojans? And if they could, could they stop the Trojans from scoring enough to have a chance?
Tulane quickly answered, though. Quarterback Michael Pratt broke off a 50-yard run. And on third and 9, Tyjae Spears used a nifty spin move to set up his touchdown run on the next play to cut the score to 14-7.
Tulane's Jarius Monroe then intercepted Williams on the next drive as USC was threatening to score again, and Jha’Quan Jackson scored on an 87-yard touchdown catch to tie the score at 14 with 5:42 left. Tulane was back in business.
USC then got a 39-yard touchdown run by Raleek Brown and a 4-yard touchdown reception by Rice from Williams — both in the final 2:21 of the half and Rice’s with 12 seconds on the clock — to give USC a 28-14 halftime lead.
It was fun while it lasted. Tulane made it interesting early, but USC is a powerhouse and just can’t lose to Tulane, right?
A Spears touchdown just more than three minutes into the second half, followed by a missed USC field goal led to Valentinio Ambrosio connecting on a 42-yard field goal to cut the score to 28-24.
Rice and Spears traded touchdowns in a 44-seconds span in the final 1:24 of the third quarter, and the Trojans led 35-30 entering the fourth.
USC tacked on a 4-yard pass from Williams to Kyron Hudson, and Denis Lynch nailed a 43-yard field goal with 4:30 on the clock to make the score 45-30. Tulane also used two of its timeouts on USC’s field goal drive.
Time was bound to run out on the team from New Orleans, right?
I made my way from the press box down to the field just before Lynch’s field goal attempt. As I was walking through the tunnel, I heard a loud ovation. I get to the field, and Deuce Watts is loose down the middle of the field. He as tripped up before reaching the end zone, but Spears finished it off with a 4-yard touchdown run.
Tulane was still down 45-37 with 4:07 remaining.
And then USC fumbled the ensuing kickoff and was forced to take over at its 1-yard line. Austin Jones ran the ball up the middle and was stuffed for no gain. Instead of letting their Heisman Trophy winner make a play to get the ball away from the end zone, the Trojans elected to run Jones again, and this time, Tulane got to him in the end zone for the safety, making the score 45-39 with 3:20 remaining, and the Green Wave would get the ball back.
Tulane was facing second and 21 but eventually got to fourth and 6 at its own 38 when Pratt scrambled eight yards for the first down. Tulane called its final timeout with 1:08 remaining. Tulane forced another fourth down, needing 10 yards to get a first down and keep their hopes alive. Pratt completed a 24-yard pass to freshman Alex Bauman to get into USC territory.
After a Watts grab got the ball to the USC 6, Pratt passed it to Bauman short of the end zone, and the pass was dropped. Had Bauman caught the ball, the game likely would have been over with no timeouts remaining.
On the next play, Pratt and Bauman connected for a touchdown that was confirmed by a video review, and Ambrosio kicked the extra point with nine seconds on the clock to give the Green Wave a 46-45 lead.
After the kickoff, USC ran two plays, including the final try, which consisted of five laterals before the play finally ended to send Tulane into a frenzied celebration.
“I'm still trying to soak it all in right now,” Tulane head coach Willie Fritz said. “It was an outstanding job. There's a couple of calls I wish I had back. I did the onside kick early, and obviously it didn't work. And it was kind of 50-50 on kicking it deep or onside kicking around. We kicked it deep. We had a fortunate outcome. Ball on the 1, got the big safety. And we do a little drill called fastball during the season on Wednesdays where we just kind of go as fast as we possibly can and have music on and have a lot of chaos and everything. And the guys, you know, really executed each play the way they needed to execute it. So big touchdown there at the end, Alex [Bauman] had the big catch. I just wish there wouldn't have been any time left on the clock.”
And on the other side, there was disbelief of adding a second one-point loss — the other a 43-42 setback Oct. 15 at Utah — to its season.
“First, I want to congratulate Coach Fritz, Tulane, magical year they've had,” USC head coach Lincoln Riley said. “We knew they were a very tough opponent. No surprise to us that they kept swinging throughout the ebbs and flows of the game, so really well-coached football team. Obviously, it's a huge win for them and their program, and we just want to offer congratulations to them.
“It's as tough a loss as I can remember in my entire career. You know, to have the momentum a number of times. Obviously, didn't do a very good job finishing there at the end. The thing we told the guys in the locker room — obviously, a very, very disappointed locker room. You know, wins like this — or losses like this are always tough to digest, man. They really are. I thought our guys really laid it on the line, played really, really hard, prepared hard, really wanted to win this game. And we actually put ourselves in a phenomenal position to get it done. And then all three sides right there at the end with the dropped kickoff and the safety, and then obviously, not getting the stops that we needed defensively down the stretch. I mean, all three sides contributed to it.”
USC also had a big turnaround in Riley’s first season, going from 4-8 to 11-3 with a shot heading into the Pac-12 Championship of earning a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Tulane, while not in the discussion for the College Football Playoff, went from 2-10 to 11-2 and Cotton Bowl champion — the biggest turnaround in FBS history.
“I know we all believe 2-10, that wasn't our best foot forward,” Tulane linebacker Dorian Washington said. “”We all knew we were a better team than what we showed. Coach Kurt [Hester] came in and he installed a different mindset in the team. This is a real-life family. And I commit to that. I know both these guys, all these guys, he's like our dad, man. And these guys are my brothers, man. I feel that's the biggest change that we had.”
Spears finished the game with 17 carries for 205 yards and four touchdowns. Spears had 129 carries for 863 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021. In three seasons before 2022, he had 198 carries for 1,329 yards and 12 touchdowns. In 2022, Spears surpassed that in a big way, carrying the ball 213 times for 1,528 yards and 19 touchdowns and finishing it off with the team’s 11th win of the season.
“Even like with last year at 2-10, most of the games came within five points so, we knew we had to finish on our end,” Spears said. “So to go back off what he said, we went into the offseason, now it's time to play together. Now it's time to hold each other accountable. I think that's the biggest thing going from last season to this season, everybody was getting held accountable. And we hold Coach Fritz accountable on some occasions, too. But that's the respect level that we have for each other, man. Without him, we wouldn't have done it. Him getting his great coaching staff and everything else, man, so we wouldn't have done it without him.”
Monday’s win was the seventh bowl win in program history for the Green Wave.
“It's a huge win for the program,” Fritz said. “Huge win for the university. Huge win for the city. We represent New Orleans. We represent Tulane University. We represent our football program. And I think we've seen this year what a great football season and competing at a high level can do for an institution. So I'm just very proud to be a part of it.”
It was the second time Tulane had faced USC in a bowl game, losing to the Trojans 21-12 in the 1931 Rose Bowl.
“I told these guys, this was revenge for the '32 game,” Fritz said. “I did tell these guys that a few weeks ago. They didn't know what the heck I was talking about.”
It was a wave of emotions during the 87th Cotton Bowl. But it in the end, it was a sea of green for the championship celebration.