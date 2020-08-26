Texans love their high school football.
This week was always scheduled to be the season opener for the 2020 high school football season. And myself, like many throughout the state, have been counting down the days.
But if you’ve been following along with the rest of 2020, this season starting on time, or at all, was never a guarantee. And even with kickoff set to take place in less than 24 hours, it’s still not a guarantee.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been the theme of the year, and after wreaking havoc on spring sports, it is still creating obstacles as football season nears. The first two games for White Oak and Omaha Paul Pewitt have been canceled due to the pandemic.
The University Interscholastic League decided to keep the normal start time for Class 4A and below, but pushed Class 6A and 5A football to Sept. 24 as the start date for regular season football. Schools in those classifications can begin practices on Sept. 7 and can scrimmage Sept. 17-19.
That means we will have to wait for gridiron debuts of Tyler Legacy High School and Tyler High School.
Whitehouse, Jacksonville and that entire District 9-5A Division II will also have to wait.
The action was slated to start tonight but mother nature had other plans.
On Friday, it will be a battle of longtime rivals and state-ranked foes as Gilmer travels to Gladewater for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
Gilmer is ranked No. 5 in Class 4A Division II, while the Bears are No. 6 in Class 3A Division I.
It will be the 62nd meeting between the two schools, according to Joe Lee Smith’s TexasHighSchoolFootballHistory.com. The Buckeyes lead 34-25-2. The teams first met in 1929. Gilmer is on a 15-game winning streak with the Bears last winning in 2001, Smith’s website notes.
But along with maneuvering around COVID, Hurricane Laura is also on her way and has already forced numerous closings of schools and businesses in the area, along with cancellations of several games in Southeast Texas.
The most important thing is that everyone is safe. But hopefully we can get some high school football this week.
Here are some things I’m looking forward to this week and throughout the season:
— Carthage at Kilgore: The first football state championship game I covered in my career was Carthage against Kilgore for the Class 3A Division I final in 2013 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. On Friday, the East Texas programs will meet at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium to open the season.
— Palestine at Van: This is where I’ll be on Friday night. I’ve never covered a game at Van Memorial Stadium before, so I’m looking forward to this one.
— Splendora at Chapel Hill: This game was scheduled late after the UIL’s announcement to delay the start of the Class 6A and 5A season. The two head coaches — Chapel Hill’s Jeff Riordan and Splendora’s Marcus Schulz — were college teammates at Austin College, and Riordan’s brother, Matt, is the Splendora offensive coordinator.
— Tyler Legacy and Tyler High: I mentioned this earlier, but the schools changed names in the offseason from Robert E. Lee and John Tyler, respectively, so this will be the first season under their new names.
— Football in January: With Class 6A and 5A starting the season a month later, the playoffs for those classifications will go into 2021, and the state championships will take place sometime on the week of Jan. 11-15, 2021.