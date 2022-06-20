Holden Wisener, of Dallas, won the 113th Texas Amateur on Sunday and with it the custody of the H.L. Edwards Memorial Trophy, named in honor of Harry Lee Edwards, the “Father of Golf in Texas.” Edwards earned the nickname because he helped to establish the TGA in February of 1906, served as its first president and won the inaugural Amateur Championship. Additionally, Edwards was also a founding member of Dallas CC and Brook Hollow GC. The trophy is shown at the site of the 113th Texas Amateur, Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler.