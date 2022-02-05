One constant in my life is that I have a weird job.
No matter when you first met me, chances are, I was doing something other people didn’t understand. I’ve been on TV, radio, in newspapers and magazines, a census taker, a stand-up comedian, an audiobooks narrator for women’s romance, a comic shop manager, a donkey basketball champion, an embedded journalist on the Professional Putters Tour, a nearly homeless writer, and many other fun-but-almost-never-lucrative side gigs. I lead the league in having jobs that no one else knows are jobs, which is why whenever someone says they’ve Googled me, I get nervous.
But out of all of those, covering sports has always been the strangest, because people not only expect you to know what’s going on, but also to tell them what’s going to happen.
I haven’t won an NCAA Basketball pool since 1997 but still every year, people ask me for advice. I always tell them I’m “taking Faber College all the way to the Sweet Sixteen,” and if they don’t recognize that as the college from Animal House, then that’s on them.
I get it, though. A major part of this job is making predictions and by definition, those are just semi-educated guesses. And along with those come a lot of mistakes. Some close, some dead wrong, and some so far off as to be in what I call “Skip Bayless Territory.”
With that in mind, here are some of my predictions from this season. I can admit when I’m wrong, especially when I have lawyers and bookies to remind me.
From September:
(On the Texans) “The only thing looming larger than the mistakes the franchise has made is the questions surrounding who’ll play quarterback this year, and for the next few. Houston folks, this is a good time for you to stay baseball fans for a while.”
Verdict: I was right, but sadly, Houston fans probably can’t do that next season with the lockout.
(On Cam Newton) “Our favorite former Blinn Buccaneer isn’t a day one starter in this league any more, but if someone goes down early, Newton could be a huge boost.”
Verdict: This was true in Carolina. And for a whole two plays!
(In Arizona) “Kyler Murray isn’t going to be able to save Kliff Kingsbury’s job all season.”
Verdict: I was wrong, he was. But probably not again next year.
(Texans again) “I’m counting on the Texans this year to come in with somewhere between one and negative-two wins, so I’m picking against them every week.”
Verdict: I was wrong. They got to four wins, which was apparently too many to save David Culley’s job.
(Week One, Jets at Carolina) “Buckle up fans, the race to 3-14 begins here.”
Verdict: I was close. They finished with 4 and 5 wins.
(On which 2-0 teams would make the playoffs) “If I had to pick, I’d take the Rams and Cardinals as the most likely to make the postseason, and the Broncos as the least.”
Verdict: It feels good to be right about things sometimes.
(On Jacksonville) “The goals for this season for the Jaguars are simple, don’t get Trevor Lawrence killed, and see if Urban Meyer is going to pull a Chip Kelly and sprint out of the NFL and into the Pac-12.”
Verdict: Half right. Lawrence survived, and Meyer torpedoed his own career before he got a chance to flee.
From October:
(On Cowboys) “Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy still doesn’t know how to handle a game clock, which is a skill that literally anyone who has played Madden in the last 33 years understands.”
Verdict: Yeah, that.
(Cardinals–Rams game) “This will be an epic battle between two very exciting teams that I don’t believe in one bit for the postseason.”
Verdict: I was completely right and totally wrong in the same sentence. That takes some talent, my friends.
(On Josh Gordon signing with the Chiefs) “Gordon had his last good season two Presidents ago. Let’s see if he sticks around for more than two weeks before we start buying jerseys.”
Verdict: Gordon had five more catches than I did.
(One the Chiefs starting 2-3) “Mahomes is still Mahomes, and that record will get better.”
Verdict: Correct, but in all fairness, that’s an easy one.
(On the Seahawks) “That slamming sound you hear is the window closing on their playoff run, and probably Russell Wilson’s Hawks career.”
Verdict: Yes. And still maybe.
From November:
“Greater Than: Lamar Jackson. As dangerous as you think he is, he’s even better than that.
Less Than: The rest of the Ravens. You subtract Jackson’s 3-4 miracle plays a game, and that’s a very average team.”
Verdict: Correct, but again, not hard to figure out.
“The Tennessee Titans. I hate them, but man, they’re effective. I look at a boring team that runs the ball and plays defense, and think I’m seeing the new Patriots.”
Verdict: I was very wrong, especially after another playoff collapse. I think the Bengals may be the new Patriots, and the Titans might just be the new Bengals.
“LA signing Odell Beckham Jr. really fills a need for them, because up until now they didn’t have a ‘locker room distraction.’”
Verdict: Whoops. Can it really be as simple as “OBJ good, Giants and Browns bad?” We’ll know next year.
“The Rams have traded away every meaningful draft pick for the foreseeable future in hopes of winning big now. It’s basically the same idea we all had in college when we bought CDs and stocked our dorm rooms with our first credit card, with that awesome 32% interest rate.”
Verdict: It’s obviously worked out a lot better for the Rams than it did for me. They’re going to a Super Bowl, and I have a box of Hootie and the Blowfish CDs in my garage I’m still paying off.
From December:
“The NFC has four top-notch teams, and at least three teams that qualify for the famous ‘team no one wants to play in the first round of the playoffs’ designation. Which means the playoffs are going to be thrilling, but also frustrating for a lot of NFL teams. And when I think of ‘frustrating’ and ‘NFL teams,’ there’s nobody more firmly in the center of that particular Venn Diagram than the Dallas Cowboys.”
Verdict: “Frustrating” wasn’t among the words many of you used, but this is still a family newspaper, so it’ll have to do.
Now on to the picks. Last week was the latest in a string of bad weeks for me, which has led my wagering concierge Formerly Fat Tony to install a solid gold pool in his backyard. I was 1-1, but 0-2 against the point spreads. For this playoff season, I am 6-6, and 3-9 against Vegas. As always, these are for the purposes of comedic discussion only. No wagering.
Pro Bowl, NFC (plus 1) vs AFC: This game is a contractual obligation for me. I would never suggest wagering on the Pro Bowl, nor watching it. Every year when I’m forced to make a prediction, I go for the team with the youngest players, since rookies seem to try harder. I’ll take the AFC here.
Pick: AFC to win and cover, winning by two or more.
I’d advise everyone to get out with family and have some fun this weekend. The next week is traditionally pretty crazy. Good luck, everybody.
Reid Kerr thinks the Pro Bowl would be more fun if the losing team had to make their own way home, “Amazing Race” style. You can always tweet questions, comments, and angry messages to him at @reidaboutit.