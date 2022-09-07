It’s finally time for football, my friends. It’s the time of year when the failures of previous football seasons fade away, to be replaced by … well, usually new and improved failures.
Time for my official unofficial predictions for this NFL year.
The Dallas Cowboys will have some exciting moments early, maddeningly frustrating moments late, and wind up 10-7 and knocked out in the Wild Card round. Also, most of you won’t notice this is the same prediction I make every single season.
The Houston Texans will perform exactly the way people think they will. If the Texans get to six wins, Lovie Smith should be immediately placed in a display case at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Not his clothes or playbook, Lovie himself.
Your league MVP will be Justin Herbert, who leads the Chargers to the AFC West title. The Chiefs also make the playoffs, in a division that couldn’t be any rougher if it joined the SEC.
The Bills win the AFC East. Dolphins grab a Wild Card spot. Jets are the Jets. New England struggles, leading Bill Belichick to churn his roster with some ideas he saw on “Squid Game.”
The Colts are methodically effective, in the most boring way possible, and win the AFC South. Tennessee finally runs the tread off of Derrick Henry, but into the playoffs again.
Lamar Jackson will run like a man trying to get paid this season, and the Ravens will win the division. Cincinnati still has Joe Burrow, and the Bengals front office. One of these things is very very good. And the other is the Bengals, so they miss the playoffs.
In the NFC, the Eagles win the division and Dallas gets a Wild Card, while the Giants and Commanders thankfully just hover between bad and awful.
Playoffs and championships are won by the good teams who stay lucky, and that almost never happens two years in a row. That means I’ve got the Rams as a Wild Card team, and the 49ers winning the division.
Green Bay will win their division with their new quarterback-slash-shaman, with the Vikings taking a Wild Card. The Vikings are maddeningly inconsistent, so I’m playing the coin flip here and betting the new coach gives them a bounce.
And Tampa Bay will be older. That’s all I can say there. The Saints will feel some early pressure to be as tricky as they were in Sean Payton years, but Jameis Winston is going to have a big year. Or maybe the defensive backs playing against him will. Or both, that’s happened a lot. Still, I’ll take the Bucs by a hair.
In other random predictions, in Pittsburgh, Mitch Trubisky will show us he’s better than we thought he was. However, that’s still not as good as we think Kenny Pickett is. Antonio Brown is done as a football player, but will still show up on ESPN’s ticker at least three times this season for something dumb he said on social media. Atlanta and Detroit will be better. All teams with the words “New” and “York” in their names will continue to struggle. And we will all miss Cam Newton, not for his play but for his style.
In the championship games, Ravens beat the Chargers, Packers have semi-adequate special teams and avenge the loss to the 49ers. Your Super Bowl champion is Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers spends the offseason meditating in a yurt somewhere in Nepal.
Also, please bear in mind I’m almost never right on my predictions. Feel free to ask any of my former employers, creditors, or wives for a reference.
Now on to the picks. In my time here at the paper, I am now 309-185-2 picking games, and 371-342-15 against Vegas, which sounds a lot better than it actually is, mathematically speaking. As always, my picks are for the purposes of comedic discussion only. No wagering.
Buffalo (-2.5) at LA Rams: The Thursday night opener has lots of intrigue on both sides. Actually, even more sides than that when you consider this is the last Thursday night game you can watch without handing over your cash to Amazon. This is a tone-setter for the whole league, with the Super Bowl champion facing the team everyone has to win this year.
Pick: Rams to win it outright. Remember, I never bet on the Bills.
I’ll be back this weekend with the rest of the picks, where I’ll spend longer than I really should trying to remember who’s playing quarterback for the Falcons. Good luck everybody.
— Reid Kerr would like to remind his family that if they need him during football season, not to call. Or text either, for that matter. Just slide a note under the door, and I’ll get it in February. You can always tweet questions, comments and angry messages to him at @reidaboutit.