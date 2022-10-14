I’m going to start this column with two statements, both of which I firmly believe to be true.
1. NFL refs miss too many calls that are directly determining the outcome of games.
2. NFL refs do a great job.
I come not to praise the refs, nor to bury them, but rather a fairly annoying combination of both.
First, the Roughing the Quarterback calls over the last two weeks are intolerable. We all know this, there’s no point in continuing to beat that dead horse. Or in this case, lightly touch Tom Brady. You can’t have games decided by bad calls, especially not as a regular occurrence. It infuriates players, fanbases, and broadcasters alike.
The refs who made these calls should be fired. The Brady call guy? Fired! The Carr call on the fumble? Fired! Whoever let Tua play? Fired!
OK, so they should all be fired. Now explain how that makes things better.
The truth of the matter is, NFL refs do a really good job most of the time. It’s not 1978 anymore, the players are bigger and faster than ever before, and refs are still pretty much the same middle aged-and-above insurance salesmen they’ve always been. It’s honestly amazing they get as many calls right as they do.
If you start firing refs, who do you replace them with? If college refs were ready, they’d already be there. Besides that, I don’t think the officiating on Saturdays is demonstrably better than it is on Sundays. And I’ve heard the profanity from some of you during rivalry games, you don’t like the college refs either. So how do you make things better?
Once upon a time I was adamantly against replay and taking the human element out of the game, but I have reversed my position. It’s now time to embrace it. Penalties that are 15 yards or an automatic first down should be subject to review. And by “review” I don’t mean that thing where the ref jogs over and watches TV for five minutes. If I can see a call was missed within 30 seconds while also being forced to listen to Cris Collinsworth, there’s no reason there can’t be someone in the booth watching everything.
You know how we get all of those replays? Someone is in the production truck sees all the angles, so we already know that’s possible. Just admit that judgment calls are ruining games, and set out to make replay as quick and painless as possible.
And as for the roughing calls, I agree with the thought process. The game has to protect the quarterbacks, at any given time there are about 18 guys who have the skillset to be a legitimate NFL QB and 32 jobs available. I don’t want this weekend’s Chiefs-Bills matchup to come down to Chad Henne battling it out against Case Keenum. Unless you’re going to be OK with living through the kind of quarterbacking the Cowboys had between Aikman and Romo, you should agree with me on that one.
But logic has to dictate the roughing calls. Defensive players need to know what they can and can’t do, and those guidelines should follow the laws of physics.
And judgment calls like that should be subject to a quick replay to see if, for example, every single mammal watching the game could tell it wasn’t roughing.
Now on to the picks. Last week I went 3-3 straight up, and 4-2 against the Vegas spread. I predicted the Texans win, the Cardinals coming close, and the Chiefs winning a tight one. The Packers losing was a shocker for me, but it’s always nice to already be on the losing side before lunch starts on Sunday. I’m now 17-13, and 13-17 against Vegas. As always, my picks are for the purposes of comedic discussion only. No wagering.
Dallas (+6.5) at Philadelphia: The Cooper-and-Dak controversy is a perfect example of what it’s like following the Dallas Cowboys. Even when things are good, they’re still one bad decision away from chaos.
Pick: Eagles to win but not cover, winning by six or fewer points.
Cincinnati (-2) at New Orleans: Through five games, Joe Burrow was sacked 15 times in 2020, 14 times in 2021, and 18 times this season. At this rate, every time Joe Burrow stands up in 2023, his body will creak and moan like the basement door in a haunted house.
Pick: Bengals to win and cover, winning by three or more.
Jacksonville (+2) at Indianapolis: In the last three years, half of Jacksonville’s wins have come over the Colts. That sounds like something I would make up. It’s not.
Pick: Jags to win it outright. If you argue with math, you will lose.
Carolina (+10) at LA Rams: The Matt Rhule era for the Panthers was a crushing disappointment on all fronts. Well, except for the one where Rhule gets $40 million for not having to coach the Panthers anymore. That explains why he named his agent as the team MVP.
Pick: Rams to win and cover, winning by 10 or more.
NY Jets (+7.5) at Green Bay: I definitely did not have Zach as my “Best Quarterback in the NFL Named Wilson” in my preseason predictions.
Pick: Packers to win and cover, winning by eight or more.
Denver (+4.5) at LA Chargers: My favorite statistic of the season so far? We’ve now had two straight Monday Night Football games that resulted in police reports against a player on the field.
Pick: Chargers to win but not cover, winning by four or fewer.
I’ll also take the Chiefs over the Bills, Vikings over Dolphins, and for the Texans to somehow still lose during their bye week. Good luck, everybody.
