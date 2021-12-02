It’s a short week here at Ye Olde NFL Column, with a big Thursday game and a lot of football news, although the big stories were at the collegiate level.
For a change, the December coaching hot seats weren’t in the NFL, they were in college. And I guess technically the seats aren’t hot, they’re just suddenly vacant.
First, Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC. Then immediately after that, Twitter and OU message boards became absolutely hilarious for about 48 hours. I grew up loving the NFL, but I’ll be honest and say there is absolutely nothing like a college football fanbase scorned. The combo platter of “How could he leave” and “He wasn’t any good anyway” is just delicious.
The signing is huge, because it not only opens up the Oklahoma gig on the edge of the move to the SEC, but it shifts the whole college football landscape. Getting a big name coach not only benefits USC, but the whole conference. Face it, the Pac-12 has been a clown autopsy for quite a while, and almost forgotten on the national level. It’s gone from “Pac-12 After Dark” to “Pac-12 Afterthought.”
Will it work? I have no idea, but you have to give USC credit for trying.
In the other big move, Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU. It’s shocking because Notre Dame is a top five team, ranked just outside the playoff bracket, and they still have a bowl game to go. And by “shocking,” I mean “shocking to anyone who doesn’t know who Brian Kelly is, or that leaving a top five team before their bowl game is exactly the way he got the Notre Dame job in the first place.”
Seriously, look it up. In 2009, Kelly had Cincinnati up to No. 3 in the BCS rankings behind Alabama and Texas, and if the Longhorns hadn’t hit a last second field goal to beat Nebraska in the Big 12 Championship, it could have been Cincinnati in the National Title Game.
Spoiler Alert: They did, it wasn’t, and Kelly abandoned his team, fleeing in the middle of the night like the Baltimore Colts.
The only better story on Kelly is the time he invited two assistants to a party at his house, then had them work parking cars and shoveling snow for free. And then those guys grew up to become the head coaches of the Packers and Jets.
But despite all that, I don’t blame him. Louisiana is a great place to recruit, and Notre Dame is not the brand name it used to be among high school kids, who not only don’t remember Knute Rockne and the Gipper, but weren’t even born when “Rudy” came out. For better or worse, that’s how the business works. And make no mistake, college football is a business, even if it is based around the sometimes-totally-irrational connections some people have to their schools and areas.
Okay, by “some people” I clearly mean “me.” But still, it’s a billion dollar business masquerading as a civic pride activity, and pretending otherwise is just an exercise in unrealistic expectations.
To put it another way, we can’t expect college kids to risk their careers for bowl games if we’re not going to expect their coaches and role models to do the same.
By the way, ESPN is reporting that Jaguars coach Urban Meyer has “no interest” in taking another college coaching job, and remains committed to rebuilding the franchise. I sure hope they let us know when that rebuilding project actually starts, I wouldn’t want to miss it.
Now on to the picks. For week twelve I went 4-2 and also 4-2 against the Vegas spread. In my defense, I didn’t have the Giants winning again on my “How Insane Can 2021 Get” Bingo card. My center square is “Patrick Mahomes throws a touchdown with his feet.” I’m now 45-30 on the season and 35-39-1 against Vegas, which means last week betting against awful teams actually worked out for a change. As always, these are for the purposes of comedic discussion only. No wagering.
Dallas (-4) at New Orleans: This matchup is like a party game, would you rather … have your coach have Covid, or play with Trevor Siemian as your quarterback? Would you rather have to play without your best running back, or have to coach with the specter of Jerry Jones lurking over your shoulder?
Pick: Cowboys to win but not cover, winning by three or fewer points.
I’ll also take the game to go under 47 points, the Cowboys to win the coin flip, and there to be at least three mentions of Drew Brees. Good luck everybody.
Reid Kerr is already tired of shopping, so most of his loved ones are getting gum. You can always tweet questions, comments, and angry messages to him at @reidaboutit.