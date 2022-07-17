Even in this era of anything goes as far as the NCAA is concerned, my eligibility has long expired.
But after hearing Texas Tech’s new football coach Joey McGuire, I was ready to suit and play for him.
Everywhere he goes he brings the “juice” as the young kids say. There is certainly an aura about McGuire that is making Red Raiders jump for joy.
Before entering the college game McGuire was a championship-winning high school coach south of Dallas in Cedar Hill. He was head coach of Cedar Hill for 14 years, taking the Longhorns to three state championships (2006, 2013, 2014) while compiling a record of 141-41-0. McGuire led Cedar Hill to 12 playoff appearances with seven state championships.
He then served as an assistant at Baylor for first Matt Rhule, who is now coach of the Carolina Panthers of the NFL, and then under coach Dave Aranda.
McGuire replaces Matt Wells, who was fired in the middle of his third season in Lubbock last year.
While he may be the coach on the collegiate level, it comes back to his beginnings.
“The one thing I always say, and I believe this, it’s not just a little slogan, but I’m a high school coach that gets to coach college football,” McGuire said during Thursday’s Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. “My DNA is a high school coach.”
McGuire has barely left the Dallas area, where he was born. He graduated from Crowley High School went to college at UT Arlington. He was an assistant coach at Crowley before becoming a assistant at Cedar Hill. He became head coach of the Longhorns in 2003.
In 2017, he made the jump to college, venturing about 100 miles south to Waco.
McGuire has maintained that Texas High School coaching mindset, just as Jeff Traylor, the former Gilmer coach, at UTSA.
That background goes a long way to develop a trust with the prep coaches.
“For the guys that have never coached high school football, line up against Lee Wiginton or Eddy Peach whenever he was alive and see what kind of coaches those guys are,” McGuire said. “What it’s allowed me to do is I was part of the Texas High School Coaches Association’s board of directors, was able to make great contacts, and I think the Texas high school coaches understand: What we say, we’re going to do; that they can trust us to take care of their players.
“And whenever you can walk into a high school or walk into a house and the head coach knows, hey, this guy is what he’s all about, what he says, what he’s going to do, it makes a huge impact on those guys. And I think it showed in the recruiting class that we signed and in the group that we’re recruiting right now.”
That is making a huge impact.
Texas Tech is currently ranked No. 16 on the 2023 recruiting rankings according to 247sports.com. McGuire already has 23 commits from the Class of ‘23, including four stars — edge rusher Isaiah Crawford of Post and safety Brenden Jordan of Mansfield.
With a passionate fan base and plans for new facilities, “Guns Up” hand signals will be everywhere.
Texas Tech is planning a $200 million project consisting of a new four-story building in the south end zone that will include locker rooms, offices for coaches and a field-level club area that the Red Raiders will go through before games.
That building will enclose the south end of Jones AT&T Stadium and connect by a skybridge to the school’s sports performance center and the already-planned two-story Womble Football Center that will replace a current training facility.
“The love for that university is absolutely incredible, and we’re using it like crazy whenever it comes to recruiting,” McGuire said. “Then whenever you talk about a brand-new facility, I think it’s going to be the best in the country. It’s going to be very unique. It’s going to tie four fields together that you can just walk across a sky bridge and be in the indoor or be on the game field. It’s a really big deal for us, and I think it’s a game changer.”
McGuire’s high-energy reminds one of former TCU Coach Jim Wacker.
And McGuire maintains that peak performance every day.
“It’s a choice,” McGuire said. “We’ve got a choice to get up every morning and be happy and excited and make a difference in people’s lives.”
McGuire is definitely making a difference.
