TULSA, Okla. — Arriving at Southern Hills on Saturday of the PGA Championship, the recent “bi-polar” weather pattern was in full swing. What had been hot and humid on Thursday and Friday was now overcast, cool and windy.
Getting to the course, I immediately descended the massive hill from the clubhouse to the bottom of the 18th fairway. Eventual winner Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson were playing their final hole of the third round. Just before they arrived, I looked back to the green perched atop the hill and in front of the clubhouse.
The setting was surreal. Never had I seen a green so far up in the air and I felt as if I were in a dream or in heaven. For who could hit a golf shot high and long enough to reach a target seemingly hovering in the leaden sky?
Then I saw Watson hit an iron, perhaps even a long iron like a 3 or 4 iron, into the stratosphere that shook me from my self-imposed fancy. Thomas played a hybrid from the left rough that found its way into a deep green-side bunker, leading to yet another bogey on a difficult day for scoring.
I had to pinch myself, I was finally seeing Southern Hills, the iconic Oklahoma layout designed by Perry Maxwell.
It was in 1970 that I first heard about Southern Hills. Arnold Palmer did a clinic for the Texas-Oklahoma Junior in Wichita Falls a few days before starting his quest for the only major championship to elude him. The PGA was played at Southern Hills that year and Palmer fell just short to winner Dave Stockton. Yet, from that moment, I always thought about what it would be like to see or play Southern Hills and now 52 years later, I was staring up that hill on the 18th.
Watching the world’s greatest players at Southern Hills exceeded my lofty expectations of what the course might be like. The severity of the hill on the 18th does not show well in pictures or on television, much like the slopes at Augusta National.
The trip to Tulsa and the PGA was a gift from a former winner, 92-year-old Don January of Dallas. His oldest son Tim, a good friend, invited me to join his son Sean and friend John Murray for Saturday late and all day Sunday. We quickly learned we were in for a treat.
It was about 3 in the afternoon Saturday when we arrived and there was absolutely no traffic to get to our parking place, which was only 50 yards from the clubhouse.
The tickets and the parking were courtesy of the PGA of America because we were former champion guests of the organization — the oldest living former winner at age 92, the tall and thin January won in 1967 near Denver at Columbine Country Club. He defeated fellow Texan, the late Don Massengale in an 18-hole Monday playoff.
Tulsa is a pretty city with hills and trees and the Arkansas River meandering through it. The homes near Southern Hills were impressive as were those close by at Cedar Ridge Country Club, where we spent Saturday night with relatives of the Januarys. Tulsa now has a modern and diversified economy but originally derived its prosperity via a robust oil and gas industry.
Southern Hills was founded in 1935 and Maxwell, who passed away in 1952, was brought in to design a championship golf course. It is safe to say that Maxwell also exceeded expectations. And a golf-loving membership has supported Maxwell’s legacy by allowing the club to host eight major championships.
The first of three US Opens was in 1958 when the volatile Tommy Bolt won with an over par total attesting to the difficulty of a course with hills, brutal rough and fast undulating greens.
“I made the cut on the number (151) during that US Open,” Don January once told me. “Then I shot 69 (one under) in the morning round on Saturday and found myself on the leaderboard.”
January would go on to a top 10 finish at the Open of 1958 and thus secured his first Masters invitation the following year. After Bolt won in 1958, Hubie Green won the US Open in 1977 and then Retief Goosen in 2001.
The 2022 PGA was the fifth one here, beginning with the 1970 championship won by Stockton and followed by Ray Floyd in 1982, Nick Price in 1992 and Tiger Woods in 2007. This year I had the chance to see Justin Thomas win his second PGA in a thrilling 3-hole playoff over Dallas’ Will Zalatoris.
Watching the tournament was a challenge because of the large galleries and the tight confines of an old school and compact course. The tournament planners were quite creative in how they lengthened some of the holes to make the course test the best players on earth.
After a full day Sunday of watching and climbing the giant hill at 18 a couple of times, our group retired to the clubhouse and watched the final holes on a giant screen as we noshed on lamb chops and jumbo shrimp while sipping some ginger ale and such. All in an environment so genteel and understated.
It was gut wrenching to see relatively unknown Mito Pereira double bogey the unforgiving 18th hole after leading and gamely battling nerves the entire day. I had a keen vantage to see the Chilean, who played college golf at Texas Tech, hit an impressive flop shot under pressure at the 10th green to save par. Then, I saw his approach to the par 3 11th before heading just up the service road to the clubhouse.
Once the 3-hole playoff commenced with Thomas and Zalatoris doing battle, I was compelled to leave the comfy confines of the clubhouse to see the action in person. I departed into the glorious Oklahoma sunshine and 65 degrees temperatures to see shots from a distance on the par 5 13th and the driveable par 4 17th. The energy of the crowd was intoxicating. Thomas in essence won the championship with his accurate 3-wood drive onto the 17th green that applied pressure on Zalatoris who missed to the right and could not get up and down for a matching birdie.
As the players and the huge throng moved to the 18th tee, I took one more long gaze at that high in the sky 18th green, now bathed in late afternoon sunlight — oh my, Southern Hills.
The club is leaving open the opportunity to host more majors be it the US Open or PGA and that bodes well because Southern Hills can stand the test of time. Obviously I am still gaga about the course and will make every effort to attend.
Now, if I can just figure out how to hit it long and high like Bubba. Doing so would definitely be a dream.