Not surprising, Tyler Legacy’s Jordan Renaud is a member of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine Super Team.
Renaud, a 6-4, 245-pound rising senior, is one of four defensive linemen on the team.
As a Best of Texas for Class of 2023, Texas Football says “Renaud has stood out against the top competition in Texas and Florida over the past two seasons.”
Renaud is rated a four-star athlete by 247sports.com.
He has offers from the bluebloods — Alabama (just visited), Michigan, Oklahoma and Texas.
Renaud has numerous other offers, including Baylor, Texas A&M, Georgia, Houston, SMU, TCU and Jackson State, among others.
Also on the first team is Longview wide receiver Jalen Hale. The 6-2, 175-pound speedster will be a four-year starter for the Lobos.
Texas Football states, “Last season, he collected 1,154 yards and scored 14 touchdowns, catching the eye of the national’smost elite college programs.”
The four-star athlete has the offers just as Renaud. Hale has visited Georgia and USC according to 247sports.com. Plus, others among his favorites are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas and Texas A&M.
Area players joining Renaud (No. 14) and Hale (No. 4) in the Texas Hot 100 for the 2023 class include Carthage WR Montrel Hatten (No. 71), Tyler WR Montrell Wade (No. 80) and Chapel Hill DE Keviyan Huddleston (No. 97).
Hatten has visited Oregon State and Wade has committed to Boston College. Huddleston has visited TCU.
Other Piney Woods players in the Top 300 include:
Athlete — Dawson Pendergrass, Mineola (Baylor commit);
Defensive Back — Cayden Fortson, Sabine; Tracy Revels, Liberty-Eylau (UTSA commit); Montana Warren, Henderson (TCU commit);
Defensive Line — Kaden Fields, Nacogdoches; CJ Fite, Tatum; Vic Shaw, Texarkana Pleasant Grove (UTSA commit);
Offensive Line — Keystone Allison, Carthage;
Quarterback — Jacobe Robinson, Henderson (Boston College commit);
Wide Receiver — Rohan Fluellen, Gilmer (TCU commit); Kollin Lewis, Gladewater; Devin McCuin, Jacksonville (UTSA commit); Jakevian Rodgers, Daingerfield; Jacorey Smith, Marshall; and D’Marea Weaver, Nacogdoches.
Tyler’s all-everything Derrick McFall is in the Class of 2024 Top 100. Others on that list are RB Jaylen Boardley, Texarkana Pleasant Grove; DE Dealyn Evans, Pine Tree; WR Tamarcus Gray Jr., Texas High; CB Aeryn Hampton, Daingerfield (Texas commit); athlete Ahkari Johnson, Texarkana Pleasant Grove; WR Bradan Manning, Elysian Fields; OT Casey Poe, Lindale; RB Taylor Tatum, Longview; QB Cole Watson, Waskom; and athlete J’Koby Williams, Beckville.
Chapel Hill quarterback Demetrius Brisbon Jr. and running back Rickey Stewart are on the 2025 Top 25. Joining the Bulldogs are DE Lance Jackson, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, and athlete Cadon Tennison, Gilmer.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS