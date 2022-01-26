Cooperstown, New York, is one of my favorite places I have visited during my lifetime.
It’s a great town, but of course it’s known for one specific thing — the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.
And while I was there for a limited amount of days, I made sure to spend as much time inside that building as I possibly could, visiting every exhibit, making sure to soak up as much knowledge on some of the game’s greatest players and moments.
I went in 2008. There have been several players inducted since then.
There were no Houston Astros in the Hall of Fame at that time. Craig Biggio (2015) and Jeff Bagwell (2017) have since been inducted.
I would love to go back and see my favorite team represented in the Hall of Fame. I would love to be able to take my son there when he’s older and teach him about all of the greats that have played America’s pastime.
There’s just one problem.
All of baseball’s greatest aren’t included in this exclusive club that has been hijacked by the Baseball Writers Association of America.
Major League Baseball’s all-time hits leader, Pete Rose, who had 4,256 hits in his career, had long been banned from inclusion into the Hall of Fame for betting on baseball.
While there was always a chance that could one day be overturned, it’s been known that it’s a longshot.
But over the past 10-plus years, a new crop of nominees have been up for the Hall of Fame. And many of them were at the forefront of what is referred to as the “Steroid Era.”
Barry Bonds is MLB’s all-time home run leader with 762. He has been walked (2,558) and intentionally walked (688) more times than any other player. He was a career .298 hitter with 2,935 hits, 601 doubles, 1,996 RBIs, 514 stolen bases and was a seven-time Most Valuable Player.
On the mound, Roger Clemens won 354 career games, struck out 4,672 batters and had a career ERA of 3.12 while winning seven Cy Young awards and one MVP.
Of course the issue with Bonds and Clemens, and many other players, was the “cheating” and steroid use.
But even without the home runs, Bonds already had a Hall of Fame career to his name. Clemens also had already cemented himself as one of the top pitchers of all time.
Nobody knows exactly when the “cheating” started, but Bonds’ alleged use apparently started in 1998, according to a 2017 Washington Post article. Clemens had also been linked to a 1998 start.
Both of those guys had already been Hall of Fame worthy before that point. Again, we just don’t know and will likely never know. But we also don’t know which guys already in the Hall of Fame also used steroids or cheated in other ways.
Baseball is the only sport where players are not judged solely on their on-the-field accolades for Hall of Fame induction.
And the same people who vote for the Hall of Fame also vote for MVP and Cy Young awards. They didn’t have a problem voting for Bonds and Clemens then, but they do now?
And the one player elected to the Hall of Fame on Tuesday was David Ortiz, who reportedly tested positive for steroids in 2003 before the MLB changed their testing process and added stricter guidelines in 2004.
But this was the final chance for Bonds and Clemens to get into the Hall of Fame in this fashion. Both could still be selected by the Era Committees, formerly known as the Veterans Committee, but it’s not likely.
And if voting continues the way it has — others left out this year included Curt Schilling, Andruw Jones, Gary Sheffield, Alex Rodriguez, Manny Ramirez, Sammy Sosa and Andy Pettitte — it’s going to be hard for many more players to get into the Hall of Fame going forward.
In the days of social media and an increased microscope, there’s always likely going to be a flaw that voters find as a reason not to vote for someone.
Will members of the 2017 Houston Astros team that were accused of cheating on the way to winning the World Series be excluded when their time comes?
Where is the line drawn?
And while there are still many great players already in the Hall of Fame and more likely to be included one day, the growing list of greats that won’t be invited is hard to overlook.
