ARLINGTON — There was no cold beer.
There were peanuts and Cracker Jack, however.
Take me out to the ball game has a whole new meaning this year.
The crowd is made of cardboard. And the sounds are manufactured.
I decided to visit the new Globe Life Field on Saturday to take in a game between the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels.
Neither team is off to a great start to the unusual season.
The Rangers have some veterans in their lineup — Elvis Andrus, Todd Frazier, Robinson Chirinos and Shin-Soo Choo, but they also feature a lot of young talent with the likes of Joey Gallo, Rougned Odor, Nick Solak, Willie Calhoun and Isiah Kiner-Falefa.
The pitching staff is much older with Edinson Volquez (who in the game recorded his first win as a Ranger since 2007), Jesse Chavez, Mike Minor, Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson.
On Saturday, though, it was young left-hander Kolby Allard who took the mound for the Rangers. Allard, who will turn 23 on Thursday, threw five shutout innings with six strikeouts in a no decision.
On the other side was an Angels lineup filled with star power. Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon, Shohei Ohtani and Albert Pujols bat consecutively in the Los Angeles order, but that didn’t affect the Texas pitchers. Trout struck out three times, and the Angels had just four total hits in the 2-0 Rangers victory.
That Angels lineup — along with a brand-new ballpark — likely would have drawn a huge crowd to the game.
But with the COVID-19 pandemic that kept the baseball season from even starting until July, fans are not currently allowed to attend games.
Instead, cardboard cutouts are placed in the seats to give the visualization of fans. Among the cardboard cutouts in the stands at Rangers games are the late Vinnie Paul of Pantera, Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez, George W. Bush, Laura Bush, Greg Abbott, Adrian Beltre and Ron Washington.
For the most part, everyone inside the ballpark was there in a working capacity. Including the teams, there were probably around 100 people inside of a place that has a capacity of 40,300.
I was seated with the rest of the media, high above the field near the fourth level of seating, all of us with a mask on.
The national anthem was still sung before the game.
Players still got their walk-up songs — from “Muchacha” by Gente De Zona for Andrus to “Pony” by Ginuwine for Gallo.
Crowd noise was pumped into the stadium, and the volume would differ based on the current game moment.
There was still a Golden Chick Dot Race.
At the seventh inning stretch, “God Bless America” played, and then an organ version of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” played, but it just wasn’t the same without a crowd of people standing and singing along.
When Joey Gallo homered and when the game ended, there were no fireworks.
And while the temperature at first pitch was 98 degrees outside, it was 72 degrees inside the ballpark, which was a lot different feeling than the old Globe Life Park that you can see through the left field window.
Also out that same window way into the distance, you can see the top of some rides at Six Flags Over Texas.
When the game ended, there wasn’t a rush to get out of the stadium to avoid traffic.
Instead of shuffling to a room designated for press conferences, media members remained in their seats inside the stadium and interviewed Rangers manager Chris Woodward through a Zoom call.
Everything was different.
But in the end, there’s nothing like being able to go watch a live sporting event.
Here’s hoping everyone soon can be taken out to the ball game again.