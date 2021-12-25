I hope it’s been a Merry Christmas for everybody. By now hopefully you’ve all settled settled in nicely and are enjoying your presents, which were all the correct sizes and colors.
Ha-Ha! Just kidding. In reality, I hope everyone got some good stuff, and you were able to at least feign enthusiasm for that one gift we all get that’s not even close.
One year, an aunt gave me a triple-XL orange sweater. The combination of being hugely oversized and also close to the color of my own hair made for a truly disorienting visual, like I was a six-foot tall sweet potato with a human face. I loved Aunt Delores dearly, but that one went back as soon as the stores opened on the 26th.
The same thing happens in sports, so for one day only, I’m opening up the NFL Returns Office.
“Next!”
“Hello, I’d like to return Ezekiel Elliott’s contract.”
“You were pretty excited to get that one, weren’t you? Just toss it over there in the big pile of running back contracts.”
“Which one?”
“The bin with Christian McCaffery’s picture on it. Next!”
“Can I give back Deshaun Watson?”
“Only for trade. And you’re not going to get half of what you’re hoping for. Next!”
“Hi, I want to return my Buffalo Bills championship window.”
“Is it not the right size?”
“No, I wanted one that lasted for five years. This one was gone in about six weeks.”
“Done. Your next playoff run is scheduled for 2044. Next!”
“Yes, hi there. Can I bring back my hopes that the 49ers are a Super Bowl team?”
“Absolutely. Just throw all of your high expectations and preseason joy right there into the dumpster with the ones from Seahawks fans. Next!”
“I’d like to return the idea that Ben Roethlisberger had another year of football left in him.”
“We’re seeing a lot of that. And I assume you’d like to trade that in for a young quarterback?”
“Can I do that?”
“No. You had ancient quarterback questions last year and took a running back with your top draft pick. If you’re going to follow the New York Giants team building strategy, I can’t help you. Next!”
“Yeah, I wanted to talk about Baker Mayfield, can I get an extended warranty on…”
“Sorry, we just closed. Good luck with all that.”
Now on to the picks. For week 15, I went 3-3 and 4-2 against the Vegas spread. In my defense, I overestimated how committed the Texans were to getting the top draft pick in 2022. I’m now 59-35 on the season and 49-43-1 against Vegas, which means it’ll will be a very Merry Christmas in the Kerr household, at least until my grand wager on the I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter Bowl comes due. As always, these are for the purposes of comedic discussion only. No wagering.
Washington (plus 10) at Dallas: Cowboys backers have a special kind of fanaticism, where they can take a 10-win team about to clinch a playoff berth and still complain about them like they’re worthless vermin fit only for extinction.
Pick: Cowboys to win but not cover, winning by nine or fewer.
Jacksonville (plus 1.5) at NY Jets: This game will be a real slug fest, which means it will be about as much fun to watch as a festival full of slugs.
Pick: Jets to win and cover, winning by two or more.
LA Chargers (minus 10.5) at Houston: By my count, an estimated 98% of people in Texas watching this game will be doing so for fantasy football purposes. The other 2% can’t find batteries for their remotes.
Pick: Chargers to win and cover, winning by 11 or more.
Buffalo (plus 1) at New England: Patriots coach Bill Belichick apologized to the media for being short with them last week. In a related story, this week I also apologized to my wife for something I’ve always done, and plan to continue doing for the rest of my life.
Pick: Patriots to win and cover, winning by two or more.
Miami (minus 2.5) at New Orleans: If I could explain how the Saints are 4-0 against Tampa, Green Bay, and New England, but also have lost to the Panthers, Falcons, and Giants, I feel like I could eventually own my own casino. Or my own planet, perhaps.
Pick: Dolphins to win and cover, winning by three or more.
Detroit (plus 6.5) at Atlanta: The new movie about Kurt Warner shows his inspirational journey from supermarket boxboy to Super Bowl quarterback. I can’t wait for the eventual movie about Jared Goff, which will basically tell that same story but in reverse.
Pick: Falcons to win and cover, winning by seven or more.
I’ll also take Alabama over Cincinnati, Georgia over Michigan, and the “over” on the number of times I’ll watch that “All-Madden” documentary. Good luck everybody.
Reid Kerr’s workout motto is “Go hard or go home,” which is also why he’s always at home. You can always tweet questions, comments, and angry messages to him at @reidaboutit.