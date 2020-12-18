ARLINGTON — Lindale’s magical football season came to an end Friday at glitzy AT&T Stadium.
It was a truly special year that will be longed remembered by the Eagles and their fans as football teams always relish playing after Thanksgiving and around Christmas.
While Santa did not bring the Yuletide joy of a gold ball on Friday, the Eagles did take home the silver.
For the first time in program history, Lindale appeared in the state football championship game and though they trailed 28-0 at halftime, the Eagles showed their character and grit by taking the second-half kickoff and scoring. In the end, Arygle scored a 49-21 victory. The two teams attracted the biggest crowd of the three-day football festival with 10,681 in attendance.
“I am so proud of this team; they brought electricity to our community and school,” Lindale coach Chris Cochran said. “I will always remember this team. I hate it ended this way, but hat’s off to Argyle.”
The Eagles finish with the most wins in school history — 13. They also had memorable wins over rival Van, plus defeating district foes Chapel Hill and Kilgore twice. Lindale also had an 11-game winning streak.
And of course last week’s comeback was an all-timer. After trailing 28-7, the Eagles rallied for a 31-28 win over Austin LBJ on Landon Love’s field goal as time expired, sending Lindale to the state title game.
The Eagles ran up against a stout Argyle team that had a massive offensive line of Jack Tucker (6-7, 290), Caden Reeves (6-4, 290) and Sheridan Wilson (6-5, 290), along with tight tend Jasper Lott (6-6, 255). Tucker is headed to Texas Tech and Lott to TCU.
It was a fun season watching the club and following the career of Jordan Jenkins, a good guy who matches his exploits on the field.
Jenkins, who is bound for Baylor, rushed for 112 yards and a TD on 26 attempts. His 2020 season saw him rush for 3,053 yards and 55 touchdowns on 310 carries.
The senior finishes 42nd on the all-time Texas High School single-season list. He got close to Billy Sims’ 1973 season at Hooks (3,080) and Bobby Mitchell’s 1973 season (3,070). Jenkins did pass Big Sandy’s David Overstreet (3,032 in 1975) and White Oak’s Max McGee (3,048 in 1948).
Following the game, the massive Lindale crowd in attendance gave their team a must-deserved huge ovation.
The Eagles will feel the pain of getting close, but when they look back they can take pride in their accomplishments.
The team, along with the band, cheerleaders, support groups and fans got to experience a season that was in doubt back in the summer.
Treasured memories of a special season.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS