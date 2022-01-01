CANTON — The phone-call on New Year’s Eve morning was foreboding.
“I’ve got some bad news,” friend Poo Welch said.
Oh boy, I thought to myself. Welch has become a dear friend in the past couple of years since I interviewed him for a series of articles in early 2020 during the first months of the Coronavirus pandemic.
A native of Lake Charles in Southern Louisiana, Welch came to East Texas as high school basketball phenom during the late 1960s, playing at Tyler Junior College for the legendary coach Floyd Wagstaff.
After his retirement, Wagstaff said Welch, a 6-foot-3 point guard,vwas perhaps the best basketball player ever to play for TJC before moving on to the University of Houston and then a brief professional career, shortened because of injuries.
Welch was the co-star with the flying circus named Ollie Taylor of San Jacinto when fans would arrive two hours early for a good seat in their regional playoff games for a defacto national championship. Welch was somewhat amused that I had ranked those epic games fourth in my top five. But Tyler has been blessed with football greats Earl Campbell and Patrick Mahomes, not to mention a ridiculous 55 once shot by Homero Blancas at an amateur golf tournament near Longview.
My telephone interviews led to a meeting at his Canton home that features a half-court basketball court in the backyard and a “Clubhouse” chock full of amazing sports and musical memorabilia. It was during that initial visit that I met Amari, his beautiful granddaughter who is the apple of her Papa’s eye.
Later I would meet Amari’s mother Nicole, who works in the office at the Van Zandt Country Club. I once had a short chat with Amari, and she said Stephan Curry is her favorite basketball player which might be the reason she is also a deadly 3-point shooter.
Over the phone, Welch continued, “Amari tore her ACL Wednesday night at a tournament near Denison.” His voice was choked with emotion.
I exhaled.
There was a prolonged silence on both ends of the phone as I groped for something to say. What do you say? I was saddened by the news but also the heaviness in Poo’s voice.
Having watched the joyful exuberance of Amari on a basketball court and experienced the comradery of her team and the parents and grandparents who faithfully follow their wins and losses, it is indeed an emotional upheaval. The team is 16-6 this season with much of district play and the playoffs scheduled for January and February.
The injury is a huge loss for Amari and her Canton team just as a new calendar year begins. It means a premature end to Amari’s junior season with the prospect of a long and difficult rehabilitation process. Her surgery is scheduled for the first week of January and then the rehab.
Only nine days before the injury, I watched Amari and her Canton team defeat Trinity Christian Academy. With the game only 10 minutes from my home in Dallas, I enjoyed a pre-game lunch of catfish and collard greens with Poo and his wife Diana at Nelson’s, my favorite neighborhood restaurant.
Sitting with Poo at the game was an experience because of his cogent knowledge of the game. After his playing days, Poo coached two state championship girls’ basketball teams at Richfield High School in Waco.
The first indication of Amari’s basketball skills was an early trip down the floor when she stole the basketball off a dribble and fired a pass downcourt for Canton’s first of 17 consecutive points to start the game.
“Shades of Alvin Robertson,” I said to Poo, but no response.
Engrossed in the game, Poo said a few minutes later. “I heard the Alvin Robertson comment.”
We both laughed because Robertson was of our era and known for his defense, often leading or close to the top in steals in the NBA. It turns out that Robertson is listed as one of only four players to record quadruple doubles in NBA history. Robertson is the only one of those four players to include steals with points, assists and rebounds. The other three players had blocks to complement the first three categories.
Amari led Canton in that win over Trinity Christian with 15 points, but it was her defense, ball handling and passing that revealed her role as the catalyst of the team. Like her grandfather Poo, Amari is a complete basketball player.
In his fifth year as the Canton girls’ basketball coach, John Hobbs said dealing with a serious injury like Amari’s is the toughest thing a coach can face.
“I haven’t had a chance to talk with Amari yet, but it is a huge loss for her and our team,” Hobbs said. “Catalyst is a good word for Amari and what she means to our team. Not only is she a sweetheart of a person, she’s also a fighter.”
Hobbs said Canton will miss Amari’s contribution but also the intangibles of her presence and leadership.
“We will all rally to support her as she recovers and while she can’t play, we will still draw from her presence as we play our games moving forward.”
After the game in Dallas, I was standing with Poo, her Papa, as Amari and her teammates emerged from the locker room for their trip home to Canton. Amari and I bumped closed fists, the official handshake of the ongoing pandemic, to acknowledge the team’s win and her good performance.
I was impressed with her humble nature, her grace and a radiant personality highlighted by the twinkle in her eyes. Her demeanor superseded her athletic prowess.
As I was saying goodbye to Poo and Diana, Amari dashed over to hug her Papa before leaving with the team.
Keep that twinkle in your eyes, Amari, for it is more important than any athletic achievement and will serve you well as you recover from your injury. We are all pulling for you!