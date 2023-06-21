It’s Wemby time.
The 2023 NBA Draft is Thursday night, and there’s no doubt who the No. 1 pick will be. It will be generational prospect Victor Wembanyama.
Some places have him listed as 7-2 and some at 7-4. No matter his exact height, he is really tall and really skilled. We’ve never seen anything like him before. He can impact the game in multiple ways on both ends of the court.
He is from France and currently plays for Metropolitans 92 of the LNB Pro A League. This season, he has averaged 20.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 3.0 blocks per game. He only shot 27.2 percent from 3-point range, but he also takes a lot of difficult shots, shots people his size normally don’t take or even can create.
And if he does miss a three, he can just go put it back. During a game this year, he did exactly that, following his missed 3-pointer for a putback dunk, something I had never seen before.
Victor Wembanyama just did a putback dunk on his own missed three-pointer. Never seen anything like this man before. My lord. pic.twitter.com/WTNMTkvYzb— Global Scouting (@GlobalScouting_) April 2, 2023
Wembanyama is one of the reasons I and many others have been anticipating this draft.
The San Antonio Spurs won the NBA Draft Lottery and the right to select Wembanyama on Thursday. As if getting the No. 1 pick to select David Robinson and Tim Duncan weren’t enough.
Spurs fans, enjoy Wemby. Because injuries aside, it’s hard to envision a world where he isn’t one of the best players to ever play the game.
The Houston Rockets had the same chance to get the No. 1 pick, but fell all the way to No. 4. They have the opposite of the Spurs’ luck.
After missing out on Paolo Banchero at the last second of last year’s draft, I assumed the Rockets’ tanking this year would land them at least a top three pick and a chance to draft one of Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite) or Brandon Miller (Alabama). And there’s a slim chance either Henderson or Miller could fall to No. 4, though it is highly unlikely.
The Rockets will likely end up with guard Amen Thompson (Overtime Elite), guard Cam Whitmore (Villanova) or forward Jarace Walker (Houston). Ausar Thompson (Overtime Elite) is also in the mix, but his brother will likely be selected first.
My preference for the Rockets would be Amen Thompson, who stands at 6-7 and is an elite athlete and a great defender.
The Dallas Mavericks got to keep their draft pick since it fell in the top 10, and it is No. 10. The Mavericks’ late-season tanking paid off. If they don’t trade the pick, Duke center Dereck Lively II would make a lot of sense. His defensive ability would be a great addition to a lineup that features Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving.
The Mavericks have just the one draft pick on Thursday. The Rockets also have No. 20, and the Spurs have No. 33 and No. 44.
Some possible names to know at No. 20 for Houston are Keyonte George (Baylor), Jordan Hawkins (Connecticut), Leonard Miller (G League Ignite), Nick Smith (Arkansas), Olivier-Maxence Prosper (Marquette), Jett Howard (Michigan) and Noah Clowney (Alabama).
With two second-round picks, the Spurs will look to continue to stockpile young depth.
There will only be 58 picks in the 2023 NBA Draft instead of 60 because the Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls each forfeited a second-round pick due to violating rules governing free agency discussions.
Here is a look at six prospects I’m intrigued by in this NBA Draft:
Brandin Podziemski, 6-4 guard, Santa Clara: If Podziemski lands in the first round, it will be the second consecutive year that Santa Clara has had a first-round pick. Podziemski originally went to Illinois and didn’t get much playing time. But in his one year at Santa Clara, he averaged 19.9 points, 8,8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 43.8 percent from downtown, launching him into the discussion as a legitimate NBA prospect.
Julian Strawther, 6-6 guard, Gonzaga: Strawther is someone who I have seen a lot of both live and in television since he was in high school. I also watch a lot of Gonzaga games. Strawther hit a lot of big shots for Gonzaga during his career, including a game-winner against UCLA in this year’s Sweet 16. The NBA values shooting, and his shooting gives him a chance to play in the league, despite what he lacks in other areas, including lateral quickness. He is projected to be selected early in the second round.
Jordan Walsh, 6-6 forward, Arkansas: I remember watching Walsh face Chapel Hill in the Class 4A Region II semifinals in Commerce when he was a sophomore at Oak Cliff Faith Family. Saw him a few more times in his high school years and then watched him throughout his freshman season at Arkansas. He impacts winning on the defensive end. He plays with a lot of energy, and you can see him being a bench player for a championship contender for many years. He’s not a shooter and not a creator. If he was a shooter, he would be a first-round pick, but he will likely be picked somewhere in the middle of the second round, but I could see him sticking in the NBA a lot longer than other second-round picks because of the defense.
Emoni Bates, 6-8 guard, Eastern Michigan: Bates was once considered the No. 1 high school player in the country and a probable No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft. A rough season at Memphis — when he still should have been in high school — led him to transfer to Eastern Michigan, where he averaged 19.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. The talent is there, and some team late in this draft could get a major steal if Bates lives up to the hype he once had. His athleticism and scoring ability give him a chance to succeed. He’s very skinny and doesn’t defend, which could hinder his chance to be a reliable NBA player for a good team.
Keyontae Johnson, 6-6 forward, Kansas State: Johnson was once the preseason Player of the Year in the SEC and expected to be a first-round draft pick. On Dec. 12, 2020, Johnson collapsed on the court during a game against Florida State. He didn’t play again until the 2022-23 season for Kansas State, where he averaged 17.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game to lead the Wildcats to the Elite Eight. He will likely be a late second-round pick.
Drew Timme, 6-10 forward, Gonzaga: It’s not likely that Timme will get drafted, but he had one of the best college careers that we’ve seen in a long time. The product of J.J. Pearce High School in Richardson averaged 21.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game this past season for Gonzaga. While his game doesn’t fit the current NBA game, all this guy does is perform on the basketball court. Don’t be surprised if he finds a way to catch on with an NBA team.