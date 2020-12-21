After the showing of Notre Dame (or lack there of by the Irish) on Saturday against Clemson, I was texting with my buddy about the Aggies’ prospects of landing in the College Football Playoff semifinals.
He and his wife had flown to Key West to celebrate his birthday while the rest of us (at least me) were shivering here in Texas.
While they were looking for the six-toed cats hanging out at Hemingway’s Home, we were discussing if the Notre Dame brand still held the allure and glamour of years past or has the SEC superseded the Irish and holds sway on everything that is college football.
The Irish have won eight AP national championships and they do bring the eyes to the TV. But the last time ND won a national title was 1988. Notre Dame did beat Clemson (2OTs) in South Bend back in early November when the Tigers were missing the next big thing in QB Trevor Lawrence (Jets, what were you thinking?) and three defensive starters.
While Clemson won the rematch 34-10 on Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina, snapping the Irish’s 16-game winning streak, the game was not even as close as the score indicated.
Let’s hope the Alabama-Notre Dame semifinal is closer than the last time the two met, a 42-14 Tide decision in the BCS National Championship Game on Jan. 7, 2013.
A&M’s penalty was being beaten 52-24 by Alabama earlier in the season. If the Aggies had say lost 52-31, would that extra few points have mattered?
Texas A&M’s win over Florida was impressive, but what really hurt the Aggies’ chances was when the Gators lost to LSU at home two weeks ago. A Florida win there might have made a difference.
The frustration with the CFP Committee is not just limited to the Aggies. The playoff is in need of new blood.
What about Cincinnati? The Bearcats did what they were supposed to do, win games. Shouldn’t they have a place with the grownups instead of sitting at the kids’ table.
After being around Ohio State fans in years past, how dare you say Buckeyes don’t belong in the playoff despite the fact they did not look that impressive against Northwestern. But like Cincy, OSU did win what games (just six) it played.
Plus, the bowl system is broken. I always thought bowls were for rewarding teams.
How can South Carolina and Mississippi State already have bowl bids and a 9-2 Army does not (at this writing) after the Independence Bowl was canceled? Hopefully, the Black Knights get a bid. Nine teams with losing records are going bowling.
How about Indiana? The Hoosiers lost by a touchdown to Ohio State and they didn’t even get a New Year’s Six Bowl. They get the Outback Bowl, which is pretty cool, but IU had its best season in decades. Didn’t it deserve a Peach, Fiesta, Cotton or Orange Bowl bid?
Indiana’s only loss was to Ohio State, who the committee holds in high esteem, but the Hoosiers are No. 11.
Not sure how the committee justifies that ranking or others.
Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1), which beat Iowa State by 17 points in Ames, was 19th in the committee’s rankings. Unbeaten Coastal Carolina, the only team to beat Louisiana-Lafayette, was 12th.
Back to A&M. Although attendance will be limited at Hard Rock Stadium, Aggies should celebrate being in the Orange Bowl for the first time since 1944 (lost to LSU, 19-14).
A&M coach Jimbo Fisher was 2-0 in Orange Bowl games as head coach at Florida State, with a 31-10 win over Northern Illinois in 2013 and a 33-32 win over Michigan in 2016.
The Aggies (8-1) will face their old buddy, Mack Brown, and his North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3).
The last time A&M saw Brown, his Longhorns won 27-25 in 2011 on a last-second field goal by Justin Tucker. Brown holds a record of 10-4 against the Aggies.
This will be the first meeting between A&M and North Carolina.
While it may not be fair being left out of the CFP semifinals, it would be best if the Aggies concentrated on winning the Orange Bowl and proving they were deserving of a Final Four bid.