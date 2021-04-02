There is a love/hate relationship with me and the NCAA Basketball Final Four.
I love the Final Four. It’s one of my favorite sporting events each year.
But it also signifies the end of the college basketball season. I hate that after Monday night, I have to wait seven months until college basketball starts again.
But like every year with the Final Four, I’m going to enjoy it. However, this one will be even more enjoyable for me for multiple reasons.
First, for those of you who don’t know, I’ve spent the last few decades as a Gonzaga fan. Even before Mark Few was the head coach, there was something about the Gonzaga program that intrigued me.
In Dan Monson’s final year as the head coach in 1999, Gonzaga made just its second trip to the NCAA Tournament. The first was in 1995 when the Bulldogs were immediately bounced by Maryland.
But in 1999, Gonzaga arrived. The Bulldogs upset Minnesota, Stanford and Florida to advance all the way to the Elite Eight before falling to eventual national champion Connecticut.
Gonzaga then reached the Sweet 16 in the next two NCAA Tournaments.
Gonzaga hasn’t missed the NCAA Tournament since, but the Bulldogs lost in the round of 32 most of those years with a couple of Sweet 16 appearances mixed in.
In 2015, the Bulldogs got back to the Elite Eight, which I was able to attend in person at NRG Stadium in Houston. Gonzaga lost to eventual national champion Duke.
Starting in 2015, Gonzaga has now reached at least the Sweet 16 in six consecutive tournaments, which is the current longest streak in the nation.
In 2017, the Bulldogs reached their first — and only until this year — Final Four in program history. Gonzaga played in the national title game, where it lost to North Carolina.
Now, Gonzaga (30-0) is back in the Final Four and aiming to do something that hasn’t been done since Indiana did it in 1976 — complete the NCAA Tournament undefeated. Indiana, coached by Bob Knight, went 32-0 that season.
If Gonzaga is able to win its next two games, it will also be 32-0.
But Gonzaga is no longer the pesky underdog. It is an established program that has been defined as the clear favorite this entire season.
In the Final Four, Gonzaga will be a huge 14-point favorite against UCLA.
Yes, a UCLA program that holds the record with 11 national titles, is now the underdog. The Bruins barely made the tournament, having to play in the First Four as an 11-seed. UCLA got through Michigan State, BYU, Abilene Christian, Alabama and Michigan to make an improbable run to the Final Four.
UCLA is coached by Mick Cronin, who is in his second season with the Bruins after previously coaching at Cincinnati.
In the 2011-12 season, Cronin and Cincinnati were recruiting Titus Rubles from Blinn College. On the night of Dec. 2, 2011, Cincinnati went on the road to Georgia to take a 57-51 win. That next afternoon, Cronin was in Shands Gym in Lufkin watching Rubles play against Angelina College.
I was sitting near Cronin and we struck up a brief conversation. The one part I remember is asking him how he was doing and he responding with something to the effect of: Last night I was coaching a game in Athens, Georgia, and today I’m sitting in Lufkin, Texas.
I’ve been rooting for Cronin a lot since that day. But not on Saturday.
In the other Final Four matchup will be a Lone Star battle, a Texas two-step of sorts as Baylor will play Houston.
Baylor is in its first Final Four since 1950 when the great Bill Henderson took the Bears there for the second time. Henderson also led Baylor to the Final Four in 1948. Henderson had a losing record (201-233) in his career but made two Final Fours.
The Bears have been considered one of the top two teams in the country throughout this season, along with Gonzaga. The two teams were supposed to play in December, but it was called off due to COVID-19.
The college basketball world deserves to see Gonzaga and Baylor face off in the national championship game.
But standing in the Bears’ way is Houston. The Cougars are in the Final Four for the first time since the days of Phi Slama Jama in 1984.
Houston has operated at a high level all season and ranks in the top 10 in the country in both offensive and defensive efficiency.
Kelvin Sampson is the head coach at Houston and is in his seventh season. When Sampson was at Oklahoma, he was recruiting Nacogdoches’ All-American Damion James, who originally committed to the Sooners.
I was in my first year at the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, and I met Sampson when he visited Nacogdoches for a game. Just a couple of weeks later, Sampson left Oklahoma for Indiana, where he only lasted two seasons due to NCAA violations. Sampson then spent some time in the NBA before landing at Houston.
So whether it’s the All-Texas battle to start the night or the West Coast game to end the night, I am all in on this Final Four and whichever national championship game we end up with on Monday.