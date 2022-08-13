As someone who was fascinated with sports journalism at a young age, I definitely had certain writers and television and radio voices that immediately resonated with me.
From reading John Tyler graduate and former Tyler Morning Telegraph sports reporter David Barron in the Houston Chronicle when I was a young boy to watching Stuart Scott and Dick Vitale on television to listening to Milo Hamilton on the radio, I was enamored by their ability to capture the audience’s attention with their storytelling.
Another sports media personality who I’ve watched and listened to for several years is Tim Brando, who was at the Green Acres Baptist Church Crosswalk Center in Tyler on Tuesday for the at 16th Annual East Texas Kick-Off Luncheon.
I was looking forward to interviewing him. But as he sat there and talked to Ashley Moore, Garrett Sanders, Bill Coates and myself, it didn’t feel like an interview. It felt like a conversation. You couldn’t help but appreciate his storytelling and the way he made you feel like you were at the same places he was, just as he often does while calling games on TV.
I was shocked to find out that he once served as the voice of Pine Tree High School football in 1973, especially considering exactly 40 years later, I was the beat writer for the Pine Tree Pirates while working at the Longview News-Journal.
I knew going in that I wanted to ask him about a favorite moment throughout his career. I knew it would be hard to narrow it down to one, considering he’s called multiple sports and has been doing this for more than 50 years. He said “let me give you one a sport, is that OK?”
If it was just him and me and there were no time constraints, I would’ve been fine hearing 10 from each sport.
Brando began and immediately I felt like I was at the same game he was calling. Ironically, I almost went to the game because it was in the Astrodome, and going to Houston Astros games as a kid was something we did quite often, especially with a chance to watch Greg Maddux pitch.
The date was May 28, 1995, the Atlanta Braves were playing the Houston Astros. Greg Maddux took a no-hitter into the eighth inning before Jeff Bagwell led off with a solo home run — the only hit Maddux allowed in the game.
“Getting to do a Greg Maddux near no-hitter in Houston when I was calling Braves games was one of those moments,” Brando said. “It was the closest Greg Maddux ever came to a no-no, and to be calling that game with Ernie Johnson Sr., not junior, but senior, was one of the great thrills I ever had.”
The Braves went on to win the World Series that season.
“You can’t wear an Emmy, but you can wear a World Series ring,” Brando joked as he displayed his ring to those in attendance.
Brando then moved on to a sport that I don’t hide my passion for — college basketball — and a game I remember watching.
“In college basketball, working a regional final with Al McGuire in 1998 on CBS, Stanford came from six points down to beat Rhode Island in a game that was going to send them to the Final Four in San Antonio. That was cool. I’ll never forget that. Pinch me when it’s over. That’s the way I felt,” Brando said.
“In college football, every Saturday afternoon that I started College GameDay or the College Football Today on CBS in studio was a thrill. Leading into the SEC championship and leading to Verne Lundquist, who would be taking my throne was one of the great thrills. I’m throwing it to Verne Lundquist!” Brando continued.
“One day at CBS, we were bombing Bosnia in the middle of a football game between Tennessee and Arkansas,” Brando said. “And I had to throw it to Dan Rather. And I remember saying to myself, I’m throwing it to Dan Rather. And when Dan received my throw, he said ‘Tim, thanks,’ and I said wow, Dan Rather just said Tim, thanks, that is so cool.
“So I’ve had those moments. And then as a play-by-play caller, there have been incredible moments with my friend Spencer Tillman. We’ve been together 24 of the last 25 years. Whenever you are doing a game that means something, the fans are storming the field. One year, Spencer and I had three field stormings after games, which was unreal.”
Brando has had a fantastic career filled with many memories. For one Tuesday in August, it was fun to be able to talk to him and listen to his stories.
Starting on Sept. 2, we will get a chance to hear him call games once again and see what moment happens next. Brando’s college football season will officially begin on Friday, Sept. 2 with a Big 10 game of Illinois at Indiana on Fox Sports 1. The next day, he will be in Madison, Wisconsin for Illinois State at Wisconsin. The Houston at Texas Tech game on Sept. 10 is also on his early season schedule, followed by Toledo at Ohio State on Sept. 17 on FOX.