Coaches have often described UIL Realignment as the best-kept secret in America.
How I’ve spent realignment day, which happens in every even number year, has changed throughout my career as has the process. When this year’s districts are announced at 9 a.m. Thursday, I plan on being at the Region VII Service Center along with several coaches throughout East Texas, weather pending.
In the past, there was a possibility we could find out that an unexpected school was either moving up or dropping down a classification. Now, we know ahead of time what schools are going to be in which classification and the exact enrollment they turned into the UIL.
But the specific districts, that will remain a secret until those packets are passed out at 9 a.m. across the state.
“It’s changed a bit,” Tyler Legacy head football coach Joe Willis said. “There was a day in time that you would get the packet and find out where the numbers break and a lot of times, it would really mess up your non-district schedule. Now, you’re able to get ahead of that and get a basic idea on your scheduling.”
Willis would normally go to the Birdville Fine Arts/Athletic Complex with Dallas-Fort Worth area coaches, but due to inclement weather, he said he will likely stay in Tyler and join via Zoom.
Legacy, the only Class 6A school in East Texas, knows its district will change some with North Mesquite dropping down to Class 5A.
“First of all, we always play a challenging non-district schedule, so whoever comes in, it will not be a new challenge for us,” Willis said. “With North Forney and Royse City coming up, I would suspect they would likely join us because they are in that same range of distance, around the 80-mile mark that we are used to traveling.”
Some predictions have perennial power Highland Park joining a Legacy district that also includes Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath. Willis said it’s possible that Highland Park and Dallas Skyline go elsewhere and that Wylie and Wylie East could be in the mix, if they’re not in a district with the Garland schools.
Only time will tell.
One of the huge question marks is what will happen in Class 5A Division I. Tyler High and Longview know they will remain in a district together, and they know Highland Park is leaving for 6A. But will Lufkin make it a third East Texas school in the district? Lufkin has spent the past several years being included in districts with Houston-area schools and even most recently College Station.
It is likely Lufkin will get to join East Texas rivals Tyler and Longview while also having to make some trips to the Dallas area.
With Jacksonville dropping to Class 4A Division I, Whitehouse knows its Class 5A Division II district will at least change some, but how big of a change remains to be seen.
But where will Jacksonville land? Dave Campbell’s Texas Football has the Indians going into a district with Athens, Henderson, Kilgore, Lindale, Palestine and Chapel Hill.
There isn’t much that’s expected to change in the lower classifications in East Texas, maybe a school switches a district here and there.
But it only takes one domino to fall to shake things up.
Let the fun begin.