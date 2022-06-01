While the Bullard Lady Panthers are playing in Austin at the UIL Softball State Tournament this weekend, a former Bullard High School standout will be on the field right behind them for the Austin Regional in the NCAA Baseball Tournament.
Redshirt freshman pitcher Mason Kelley plays for Louisiana Tech, which will play at Disch-Falk Field beginning Friday. The Bulldogs will take on Dallas Baptist at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Kelley isn’t the only East Texas product playing for Louisiana Tech as former Winnsboro standout Jarret Whorff, who also played at Panola College, is also a pitcher for the Bulldogs.
Kelley hasn’t logged any innings this season, but Whorff is 5-7 with a 6.34 ERA in 59.2 innings in 19 appearances, including 13 starts. Whorff has 63 strikeouts with 32 walks.
Spring Hill’s Caden Noah is in the same regional for the Texas Longhorns. Noah has not pitched this season. Texas will take on Air Force at 1 p.m. Friday.
East Texas will be well represented in the field of 64.
Arkansas has multiple East Texans on the roster — Bullard’s Hagen Smith, Carthage’s Dylan Leach and White Oak’s Elijah Trest.
Smith, a freshman left-handed pitcher, was the Razorbacks’ Saturday starter this year. He is 6-2 with a 4.86 ERA in 66.2 innings in 15 appearances — 13 starts — with 74 strikeouts and 37 walks. Leach is a sophomore catcher who has played in 26 games with 13 starts. He is hitting .224 with four home runs and 16 RBIs with four stolen bases. Trest, a senior pitcher, is 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA in 11.1 innings in 11 appearances with 13 strikeouts and nine walks.
Arkansas will play Grand Canyon at noon Friday in the Stillwater Regional.
Also in the Stillwater Regional, Nacogdoches’ Justin Seely is an assistant coach for Oklahoma State.
Texas Tech is in the Statesboro Regional and will begin play at 1 p.m. Friday against Notre Dame. Former Kilgore Bulldog Chase Hampton is 5-3 with a 4.80 ERA in 50.2 innings during 14 appearances — 11 starts — with 60 strikeouts and 26 walks for the Red Raiders.
Bullard’s Jake Johnson — a former Tyler Junior College standout — is playing for Southeastern Louisiana. Johnson has four hits and is batting .105 in 17 games with 10 starts. The Lions will play Auburn in the Auburn Regional at 6 p.m. Friday.
In the College Station Regional, multiple East Texans will suit up for the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, including two former Tyler Junior College Apaches — White Oak’s Heath Hood and Hallsville’s Cooper Rawls.
Hood is second on the team in batting with a .341 average with four home runs, 14 doubles, six triples, 34 RBIs and 17 stolen bases. Rawls is 2-1 with a 4.87 ERA in 16.2 innings in eight appearances — one start — with 20 strikeouts and six walks.
Louisiana will play TCU at 7 p.m. Friday,
On the other side for TCU will be former Texarkana Pleasant Grove standout and Arkansas transfer Caleb Bolden. Bolden is 4-2 with one save and a 5.35 ERA in 37 innings in 21 appearances — one start — with 45 strikeouts and 15 walks. Matt Purke, of Lufkin, is on the coaching staff at TCU.
Douglass’ Wyatt Tucker pitches for Texas A&M, and the Aggies host the College Station regional, opening against Oral Roberts at 1 p.m. Friday. Tucker has pitched 17.2 innings in nine appearances — two starts — with a 5.60 ERA, 21 strikeouts and 10 walks.
Hallsville’s Jeb Drewery is a freshman left-handed pitcher for Texas State, but he hasn’t seen any action this season. New Boston’s Kyle Atkinson also plays for Texas State. Atkinson has two hits and a .333 average this season. Also on the Bobcats is Triston Dixon, who played at Corrigan-Camden High School and Angelina College. Dixon is 8-0 with a 2.95 ERA in 58 innings in 26 appearances — one start — with 56 strikeouts and 13 walks.
Texas State plays UC Santa Barbara at 8 p.m. Friday in the Stanford Regional.
Oklahoma’s Trent Brown played at Victoria East High School and played for Angelina College in Lufkin. The Sooners are in the Gainesville Regional and will play Liberty at noon Friday.
