As I write this, I obviously don’t know the outcome of Saturday’s Class 6A Division I state football championship game in Arlington between the Southlake Carroll Dragons and Austin Westlake Chaparrals.
But, I do know this.
Todd Dodge is at the top of the list of people I’m glad I’m NOT today.
Dodge is the head football coach at Austin Westlake. He’s one of the state’s most successful high school football coaches, compiling a 217-69 record heading into Saturday’s title game — including five state championships.
Standing in the way of Todd earning a sixth state title Saturday is his son, Riley, who is the head coach at Southlake Carroll.
Riley played at Southlake Carroll and helped Todd win one of his state championships there. He’s 38-3 in a brief head coaching career.
In the stands, wearing a Southlake Carroll hat, a button from when Riley played at the school and an Austin Westlake shirt (as reported by the Austin American-Statesman), will be Todd’s wife and Riley’s mom — Elizabeth.
I’m not suggesting that Todd should lose the game on purpose, but I wouldn’t blame him if he tanked. Few situations in life are more dangerous than coming between a mother bear protecting her cubs.
Back in the early 1990s, I witnessed this first-hand when my little redheaded mama made an 80-mile drive to Lufkin to watch two of her sons — big brother Gary, a Marine, and me, a 5-10, 280-pound former offensive/defensive lineman — play softball for the Lufkin Daily News’ city league team.
It was the first time we had played on a (semi) organized team together, and mom wasn’t about to miss it.
Late in the game, the Marine broke up a double play near the second base bag with a textbook slide. The shortstop landed in left field, and his relay throw bounced harmlessly away from the first baseman.
Unfortunately, it was illegal to maim shortstops in the name of breaking up a double play in this particular league — a minor detail the coach (me) had failed to mention to the Marine.
The Marine was tossed from the game, and the coach soon followed after informing the umpire the shortstop should consider himself fortunate. After all, big brother had previously played for 12 seasons in a Marine Corps league, where it was customary to go after a guy’s family after taking him out on a double play.
When the game ended, the umpire had to exit the field through our dugout, where he was greeted by the mama bear of the two cubs he had just thrown out of the game.
Down in Lufkin, they still talk about the time my brother played like a Marine and my mom cussed like a sailor, and the incident got me to thinking what might happen tonight if Austin Westlake defeats Southlake Carroll.
My own wife, Rachel, doesn’t have a mean bone in her body, but I’m careful not to test her when it comes to our son.
Kyle and I occasionally play basketball in the driveway. He’s 6-2 and has a deadly outside shot, but the paint is mine and I remind him of that often during our games with a style of play I call “physical” and he calls “felonious assault.”
After any play where Kyle ends up with a limp or a fresh scar, I check the kitchen window to make sure Rachel isn’t watching. If she is, I give it a little time before I enter the house — like until she’s asleep.
If Westlake wins Saturday, I would advise Todd to do the same thing.
I don’t know Elizabeth Dodge, but I’ve seen the game hyped in several places as the “Dodge Bowl.” If she’s anything like my mama, that might mean dodging a shoe flung at a certain coach’s head.
