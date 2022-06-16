One of my favorite events to attend or watch is the College World Series.
Omaha, Nebraska, is a beautiful city who goes all out in hosting the visitors.
Like the college basketball's Final Four, Wrigley Field, Masters, and Fenway Park, this Omaha event has to be on your sports bucket list.
It is reasonably priced and hotels, especially across the Missouri River in Iowa, have fair deals. Plus, what a great place to get a steak. Also take time to go Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, it is well worth the visit.
This year's CWS has a lot of local interest with home state teams Texas and Texas A&M in the final eight, along with neighbors Oklahoma and Arkansas, which sports Bullard's own Hagen Smith (6-2, 4.85 ERA, 2 saves, 82 strikeouts).
Other teams in Omaha include Stanford, Auburn, Mississippi and Notre Dame.
As someone tweeted on Monday, there will be plenty of hate there with UT, A&M, OU and the Hogs in the tourney.
Friday's first round games in Bracket I include: Texas A&M (42-18) vs. Oklahoma (42-22), 1 p.m. (ESPN) and Texas (47-20) vs. Notre Dame (40-15), 6 p.m. (ESPN).
Saturday's first round games in Bracket II include: Stanford (47-16) vs. Arkansas (43-19), 1 p.m. (ESPN) and Mississippi (37-22) vs. Auburn (42-20), 6 p.m. (ESPN2).
Here's some notes to get you ready for some baseball:
SEC-SEC-SEC — Not a fan of that annoying chant, but there will be four SEC teams making up 50% of the field (Arkansas, Auburn, Mississippi, Texas A&M) and the two Big 12 representatives (Oklahoma, Texas) will be in the Southeastern Conference soon (that would be 75% of the field).
Hot teams — Stanford (22-2 since May 1, and Texas State came so close to knocking out the Cardinal) and Texas A&M (24-6 since April 9). What a great job by Jim Schlossnagle in his first year in College Station. With a new coaching staff and beaucoup of transfers, it took a while for the Aggies to jell. But once they did, A&M has played lights out. Although Mississippi was the last team to be picked for the tournament, edging out North Carolina State, the Rebels have been on fire — going 5-0 in the NCAA Tournament, outscoring opponents 46-11, including 15-0 in the Super Regional over Little Brother Southern Mississippi. The bullpen has not allowed an earned run in 17.1 postseason innings.
Omahorns — Longhorn fans like to say University of Texas at Omaha. In the 75th CWS that means Texas has appeared in 38 World Series while there have been 37 when the Longhorns have not been present. What an accomplishment. David Pierce has done a remarkable job with the pitching staff in the postseason. While the Horns were No. 1 early on, when starter Tanner Witt was lost for the season after two games, it played havoc with the bullpen. Still, the bats, led by The Hispanic Titanic, Ivan Melendez, leads the nation in home runs (32) and RBIs (94). Also, the Longhorns have the top defense.
Appearances in CWS — Texas' 38 appearances in the CWS is a record, some 13 more than second-place Miami. When Longhorns play Notre Dame on Friday, it’ll be the program’s 152nd College World Series game. Nobody else has more than 100. Other teams appearances include: Stanford (18), Arkansas (11), Oklahoma (11), Texas A&M (7), Auburn (6), Mississippi (6) and Notre Dame (3).
No. 1 Curse — In one of the most mind-boggling stats, the No. 1 seed will not win the CWS for the 23rd straight year. In an unexplainable fact, the top seed has not won since 1999 when Miami took the title. This year it was the bat-flipping, coach chest-bumping, cheetah-coat wearing, flipping off opponents during extra base hitting Tennessee that was No. 1. Outside of Knoxville, there no tears shed after Notre Dame stunned the Volunteers.
National Champions — There are three national champions in the field — Texas, Oklahoma and Stanford. However it has been a while since the trio claimed a title — Longhorns (2005), Sooners (1994) and Cardinal (1988). Texas has won six national crowns (1949, 1950, 1975, 1983, 2002, 2005), tying the Longhorns with LSU. Southern California holds the record of 12. OU won titles in 1951 and 1994 with Stanford capturing championships in 1987 and 1988.
Best Finish — Texas has won six national championships and finished second six times (1953, 1984, 1985, 1989, 2004, 2009). Oklahoma has won two titles as has Stanford. The Cardinal has finished second three times — 2000, 2001 and 2003. Best finishes for the other teams include: Arkansas (runner-up, 1979, 2018), Mississippi (third, 1956, 2014), Auburn (fourth, 1967), Notre Dame (fourth, 1957), and Texas A&M (fifth, 1951, 1993).
Games — Records in CWS include: Texas (88-63), Stanford (41-31), Arkansas (15-20), Oklahoma (13-14), Mississippi (5-10), Notre Dame (3-4), Auburn (3-10) and Texas A&M (2-12).