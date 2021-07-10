Drafts are a large part of professional sports.
The decision on draft night can be critical in the future of a franchise.
The NFL Draft has turned into one of the biggest sporting events of each year. The NBA Draft is also a big deal for its one night.
Like the NFL, the MLB has its draft over a three-day period. But the MLB Draft doesn’t get the notoriety of its counterparts. That’s largely to the fact that the guys you see drafted to the NFL and NBA, you will see perform at a high level that next season.
In baseball, a drafted player goes to the minor leagues, and it could be two, three or four years before you ever see them suit up for your favorite team, or even longer.
But I still find the MLB Draft intriguing and usually follow every round — even when it was 50 rounds.
It went down to five rounds last year, but will be bumped up to 20 rounds this year.
The draft is set to being at 6 p.m. Sunday on ESPN with the first round. Beginning on Monday will be rounds two through 10 beginning at noon. Round 11 starts at 11 a.m Tuesday. Monday and Tuesday’s coverage can be streamed on MLB.com.
The Texas Rangers will have the second pick in the draft. All signs point to Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter, son of former MLB pitcher Al Leiter, being the selection for the Rangers.
The Astros will not have a first-round pick as part of a penalty for the franchise’s sign-stealing scandal.
The top Texas player selected is expected to be Dallas Jesuit shortstop Jordan Lawlar, who likely won’t slide past the No. 8 pick. University of Texas right-handed pitcher Ty Madden also has a chance to go in the top 10.
There are also some players with East Texas ties with a chance to be taken during the event.
Leading the way is Bullard High School left-handed pitcher Hagen Smith, an Arkansas signee who is ranked as the No. 117 prospect in the draft.
Smith was 11-0 with a 0.19 ERA with 168 strikeouts in 73 innings. Smith finished with seven no-hitters, which tied a single-season state record and ranks No. 3 all-time nationally.
Other East Texans listed on MLB.com’s draft list are Whitehouse shortstop Jack Clark, Tyler Junior College pitcher Jack Gee (McKinney North), TCU pitcher Haylen Green (Lufkin), San Jacinto College pitcher Hunter Hollan (Longview Spring Hill) and Angelo State outfielder Hunter Townsend (Alto/Carthage).